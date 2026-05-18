Rickie Fowler Lands Massive U.S. Open Break After Upsetting Finish at Aronimink

Last year’s U.S. Open was without Rickie Fowler. He lost a qualifying playoff, stayed home, and spent 2025 managing a shoulder that refused to cooperate. This season looks nothing like that, and a tough Sunday at Aronimink is not about to change where he is headed next.

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Rickie Fowler has qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills from June 18-21, and the stakes could not be higher. A win there would hand him his first career major championship, and that is a compelling storyline.

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Fowler qualified for the Shinnecock field via the USGA’s exempt categories, which came into effect on May 18 and added 28 more players to the 156-man field. The USGA operates 25 exempt categories through which players can earn entry, and since 2004, an average of 77.9 players per U.S. Open fields have advanced through one or both qualifying stages. Fowler’s spot was secured through those exempt rankings rather than local or final qualifying. This is a direct reflection of where his 2026 season has placed him among the tour’s leading names.

So far, he has had four top-10s across 12 events: a T2 at Truist, a T8 at RBC Heritage, and a T9 at both the Cadillac Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational. He matched his entire 2025 top-10 count before May was even out. As of now, he sits 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1,037 points.

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At Aronimink, his scorecard read 70-71-68-75. Round three was smooth. He shot a 68 that had him at -2 through 54 holes before a closing 75 undid that work and led to 60th place. But one rough Sunday does not show how he has turned things around.

Fowler’s record at the US Open is a good one. He finished T2 in 2014, T5 in 2017, and then had another fifth-place finish in 2023 at the Los Angeles Country Club. Even CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, who interviewed Fowler at Quail Hollow after his T2 at the Truist Championship, sensed something special for 2026.

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“I have a feeling we will be seeing a lot of @rickiefowler on the leaderboards this summer,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

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However, Fowler’s road back to Shinnecock wasn’t just about golf.

Shoulder, sickness, and a bag overhaul: The reset behind Rickie Fowler’s 2026 revival

Rickie Fowler revealed at Truist that a left shoulder issue, flaring since his college days, refused to settle all season. As a result, he only earned three top-10s in 21 events. In September, ACP injections finally gave him relief, and he started to rebuild.

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Nothing came easy, even at the Truist Championship. The golfer battled a 102-103 degree fever from a sinus infection mid-week and opened with a 3-over first round. He powered through, shot a second-round 63, and finished T2.

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The physical reset ran alongside an equipment overhaul. Ahead of 2026, Fowler swapped out almost every club in his bag, not out of desperation but deliberate experimentation.

That mix, a healthy shoulder, upgraded equipment, and the momentum from 12 events has yielded four top-10 finishes this year. Shinnecock is the perfect time for a player who has waited long enough for a major to call his own.