Rickie Fowler Makes Feelings Clear as He Plays $10M Event PGA Tour Cut Ties With

Rickie Fowler has two unmistakable signatures: wearing head-to-toe orange and showing up at the Rocket Classic. Ricky Fowler has played the Rocket Classic every year for eight years since it arrived in Detroit. This farewell is naturally never going to be easy. Moreover, one of his biggest wins came on this course, and for years he has been the face of the tournament. Now, the PGA’s only annual stop in Detroit is closing its doors, and Fowler has finally spoken about it.

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Speaking on the Brad Galli show, Fowler didn’t hide how he felt about the tournament’s closure.

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“It’s a bummer that this is the last year, especially being partnered with Rocket for so long and being a part of the journey of getting a tournament to Detroit. So, kind of all come to a potential end; like this is kind of a bummer, but yeah, you never know what the future holds.”

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Ricky Fowler’s connection to the tournament goes way back to 2015, when he signed on as the brand’s ambassador, well before the tournament existed. He was the face the PGA leaned on to help sell Detroit as host city, and once the event launched in 2019, he became the most visible representative. Although there is no natural connection for Fowler, as he grew up in California, he has come to love the place for its fans and its environment.

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“The fan support’s always been here, but I feel like there’s been more and more fans every year. And even this year, it’s gotten bigger and better from last year. So it’s been a fun ride. They’ve been a great partner, they’ve done a great job here. And, you know, kind of, it can’t last forever.”

Naturally, the relationship has paid off for Fowler too. After facing a four-year winless drought, he broke through at the Detroit Golf Club in 2023. He beat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff for his sixth Tour title. It remains one of his most signature and recent wins of his career, and by his own admission, he still looks back at it more often.

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With that, the Rocket’s decision to walk away wasn’t only about the tournament’s underperformance. Reports have suggested that the split has pointed to the companies waiting for firmer guarantees on scheduling and the kind of dates that would consistently deliver stronger fields. Moreover, the officials have decided to not continue the contract but for 2027 ahead of the PGA Tour’s new structure.

With that said, the Detroit replacement is already locked in. The PGA Tour didn’t leave Michigan’s old date open for long. Days before this year’s event even finished, the Tour confirmed insurance company Sompo as the title sponsor. They will be taking the slot on the 2027 calendar to play at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California, from July 29 to August 1st.

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For now, though, the week belongs to Detroit, to a player who has been central to its PGA story as anyone. Fowler’s message made clear he’s not treating this as a routine goodbye.