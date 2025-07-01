Rickie Fowler Makes Honest Revelation About His Family Being Affected by PGA Tour’s New Policy

In a season already shaped by bold structural reforms, the PGA Tour’s controversial move to shrink the number of full playing cards from 125 to 100 in 2026 is sending ripples across the golfing world. The change, aimed at increasing competitiveness and streamlining the schedule, means that only the top 100 players in the FedExCup standings will retain full-time Tour status. For everyone else—ranks 101 to 125 and beyond—it will be a scramble for limited starts, conditional status, or another trip through Q-School or the Korn Ferry Tour.

It’s a shift that isn’t just affecting scorecards and locker rooms—it’s impacting families. And on Tuesday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, Rickie Fowler made that clear. The six-time PGA Tour winner and father of two was candid during his July 1 press conference at the 2025 John Deere Classic, where he addressed the looming policy change. “I haven’t really looked at that too much just because I’m not sure where I’ll exactly be at,” Fowler said when asked how the card reduction could affect his playing schedule next year. His hesitation is understandable: he’s currently sitting outside the top 50 in FedExCup standings and needs strong finishes this summer to crack the elite top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship.

But Fowler didn’t shy away from weighing in on the issue more broadly. “So, some unknowns at this point, but I think going to 100 I think is the step in the right direction. We all want PGA TOUR to be the most elite tour there is out here, the best product.” Fowler’s comments underscore the emotional and logistical strain these changes are placing on veteran players, especially those with families. For him, being a parent has added a new dimension to scheduling decisions. Playing in fewer events to prioritize home life means that fewer guaranteed starts become more significant. Under the new structure, even earning a card doesn’t guarantee a full season unless players deliver consistently—something Fowler alluded to when he said, “I think like that may be potentially where the TOUR might be heading. Ultimately be less cards; possibly less events.”

He also took a firm stance on the quality of events themselves, noting, “To me, I think I mentioned it last week, but to me, I believe as far as the PGA TOUR and the product and being that elite, I don’t personally being in secondary or opposite field events.” In his view, the Tour’s top-tier identity should be preserved by trimming lower-profile events—a vision that aligns with the broader direction PGA Tour executives appear to be taking. This perspective on maintaining the Tour’s elite status through fewer, higher-profile events aligns with a broader shift already underway in how the PGA Tour is structuring its future. These changes extend beyond just the reduction of playing cards and touch every aspect of the Tour, from field sizes to tournament formats.

A wider reshaping of the PGA Tour

The card cut is only one part of a sweeping transformation. In 2025 and beyond, the PGA Tour has also introduced changes to field sizes, tournament formats, and event structures—moves that many see as attempts to sharpen the Tour’s competitive edge. Starting this year, standard PGA Tour event fields are being reduced to 144 players (from 156), and some may dip as low as 120 depending on daylight and scheduling. Even the prestigious Players Championship will scale back to 120 entrants. According to Tour officials, smaller fields are intended to enhance pace of play and improve broadcast flow.

Another headline-grabbing shift: the FedExCup Tour Championship format. Gone is the controversial staggered start. Instead, the 30-player finale at East Lake will now feature a standard 72-hole stroke-play format, with the player who shoots the lowest score crowned the FedExCup champion. The goal, the Tour says, is clarity and drama—a move driven by feedback from players and fans alike.

Reactions to these changes have been mixed. Lucas Glover was especially blunt, criticizing the reforms as “terrible” and claiming the Tour is hiding behind the pace-of-play narrative: “Don’t cut fields because it’s a pace of play issue… just say you’re trying to appease six guys so they don’t go somewhere else.” Matt Fitzpatrick echoed that sentiment, calling the rationale “pathetic.” Meanwhile, Brian Harman struck a more measured tone, acknowledging that players who lose status will be “very upset,” while Chris Kirk emphasized that good play still trumps policy: “When you play really well… it doesn’t matter what the Tour policy board decides.”

What’s clear is that the PGA Tour is no longer just evolving—it’s redefining what it means to be a full-time professional. And for players like Rickie Fowler, balancing elite competition with family life, the next chapter brings both opportunity and uncertainty.