Rickie Fowler Mocks Himself After Being Reminded of 12-Year-Old Viral Video He Shot With Bubba Watson

Throwback to June 2011: with the internet making waves, YouTube added fun and whimsy to the golfing scene. No one jumped on the wagon earlier than Rickie Fowler and his boy band. The dead pop band released two humorous singles and some equally outrageous music videos, quintessential of the 90s and 00s hip-hop vibes. Now, 12 years later, Fowler shares how the idea came to life, while mocking himself, saying he is not so talented with the mic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You know what video I loved of you? The Golf Boys. How did—whose idea was it to come together and make that song?” Grant Horvat asked Fowler when the golfer joined him for an episode of his “Can I Beat” series.

Fowler revealed that the project was a group endeavor between Bubba Watson, Ben Crane, and Hunter Mahan. Fowler was at a dinner with Watson and Crane when the idea first popped before Mahan got added into the mix. The boy band originally released a spoof pop single, ‘Oh Oh Oh.’ It became a viral hit on YouTube, reaching 5 million views. Needless to say, the Golf Boys got all the more motivation for their follow-up single, ‘2.Oh,’ which, by the way, Fowler found outrageous in a certain way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then the fact that we did a Golf Boys 2… I’m not sure what we were thinking. That was the end of my music career. Yeah, I’m not musically talented. I can’t dance—obviously, you can see from those videos,” Fowler joked about his brief musical stint, 12-years later, poking fun at his talent. The videos themselves were very goofy.

Featuring outrageous outfits and Bubba Watson’s iconic farmer overalls, the music video combined silly lyrics with hilarious choreography. With matching preppy shirts and cut-off shorts, the video mimicked the cheesy 90s and 00s boy band style. The second single, 2. Oh, paraded flashier production and funnier antics, continuing this ‘golf side project.’ This time, all proceeds from the music video were donated to Charity: Water, raising money for clean water projects throughout the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Forever (@golfforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

With their funny antics and the impact they made through this project, the guys are truly the roots of golf’s influencer era. We now have YouTubers like Bryson DeChambeau and Grant Horvat feeding us engaging content while reshaping golf, but Fowler and his squad revolutionized the way people viewed golf.

“It’s part of life, though. It’s like, have fun. Don’t care what other people think. Life’s about having fun,” the golfer revealed his take on the boy band, reflecting his ability not to take himself too seriously. Rickie Fowler’s Golf Boys is far from golf’s only musical moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Music and humor in the golfing world

While music thrives in parodies in the golfing world, apparently, chart-topping pop’s golden boy, Justin Bieber, also joined the fun once. In a music video for DJ Khaled‘s ‘Let It Go,’ Bieber and 21 Savage recreated a silly golfing scene as the backdrop for their storytelling.

The video begins with Khaled hitting the greens in his own big-money golf event along with his billionaire buddies. Bieber acted as Khaled’s caddie, hitting big drives and long shots against 21 Savage in a playful challenge. The video ends with Khaled wrestling an alligator to “save the day,” showcasing a humorous representation of the sport in pop culture. Beyond the mainstream pop industry, golf has its own musically gifted golfers. And that is none other than the LPGA Tour’s Tiffany Joh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mostly known for her commanding presence on the greens, Joh has built a raving fan base on her YouTube channel ‘cupohjoh.’ There, she releases self-written songs, remixing popular hits with golf-related lyrics. Some of her songs include “Solheim Cup,” “What’s Up With Lexi?,” “Yangster’s Paradise,” “Grip It,” and “All I Do Is Win,” showcasing both her humor and her genuine musical ability. In fact, the pro golfer can actually sing and play the guitar. With her most popular clips reaching over 100,000 views, Joh is the unofficial music parody creator on the LPGA Tour.