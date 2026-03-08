Rickie Fowler & More Pros Stopped from Finishing Their Rounds After Brutal Conditions at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Moving Day at Bay Hill turned into a waiting game—all thanks to the poor weather. Round 3 was suspended at 2:53 p.m. because a heavy rain cell moved directly over the Bay Hill at 2:53 p.m. ET. Nearly a quarter inch of rain hit the back nine in roughly 15 minutes, leaving the greens unplayable. Play eventually resumed, but at what cost?

The competition resumed at 3:59 p.m. local time, but the lost hours were unrecoverable. The round was suspended again at 6:30 p.m. due to darkness and will now resume Sunday at 8 a.m. local time, meaning several players, including Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Aberg, and Sahith Theegala, will complete their unfinished third round before teeing off for the final round.

Before the delay hit at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it was already an event with plenty going on. Saturday morning brought an early jolt when Rory McIlroy withdrew because of a gym injury in his back. This is only the second time in his PGA Tour career that he has withdrawn. With the field already trimmed to 60 players after a 36-hole cut sent 20 home on Friday, the weather drama only added more chaos to an already unsettled week.

And Rory McIlroy’s withdrawal wasn’t the only big-name story from the earlier part of the week. Several big names, including Justin Thomas, who shot 79-79, finished dead last and missed the cutline. JT felt like he was humiliated out there.

And the leaderboard has been an intriguing story in itself.

The Rickie Fowler & co. Leaderboard Chaos at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Through the rain and delays, Daniel Berger has been the most composed player at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He leads at 13-under after 15 holes of Round 3, having carded a 63 and 68 in his first two rounds.

Akshay Bhatia sits second at 11-under through 16 holes. Sepp Straka, Cameron Young, and Collin Morikawa are bunched together at 9-under, all having completed their third rounds. Rickie Fowler, tied for ninth at 6-under, shot rounds of 69-69-72 across three days and still has holes left to play.

Then there is Scottie Scheffler. He has quietly become one of the more puzzling stories of the week. The #1 finished round 3 at 3-under overall, sitting tied for 20th, a full 10 shots off Berger’s lead. Through three rounds, he has gone 70-71-72, trending in the wrong direction with everything on the line.

The focus now shifts to Sunday morning, when the unfinished third round resumes at 8 a.m., followed by a fourth round. Players like Fowler, Theegala, and Ludvig Aberg will need to close out their rounds quickly before the final day begins. With Berger holding a two-shot cushion and the $4 million check still very much up for grabs, Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational promises to be a long but compelling finish.