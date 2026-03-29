Rickie Fowler & More React as Justin Thomas Shares Sweet Moment With Daughter Molly

Justin Thomas returned two weeks ago, after a six-month break. While it has been tough for him in this comeback, his family has remained his No. 1 source of joy and support. Thomas’ daughter, Molly Grace, who is an absolute darling in fans’ eyes, shared an adorable moment with her father. Fellow golf stars and fans couldn’t help but gush about the father-daughter duo.

The golfer shared a video on Instagram, which showed him and Molly attempting a swing together. The toddler was happy to see the ball go, while her parents cheered for her mini-achievement. Thomas captioned the video as, “Family practice session this afternoon. I think Molly highly approves of the new @titleist GTS woods.” Thomas might have a future pro in the making, who could follow in his footsteps!

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The 2x major winner is one of the most technically precise ball strikers on Tour, with 15 PGA Tour wins to his name. His runner-up finish at the ZOZO Championship in Japan in late 2024 was a strong return after he deliberately scaled back his fall schedule to be present for Molly’s birth in November. It affected his competitiveness, but striking a balance between that and his new role as a father is now a priority for Justin Thomas.

“I’ve worked my butt off and stayed patient, stayed positive,” Thomas said after winning the RBC Heritage. “I got a great wife, great team and now a great daughter,” he continued, and grew emotional. “I had to look away [from family] because, when you’re out there in the moment, you’re focused on what you’re doing… It’s hard to not start thinking about what could be when I see them. So that’s where I had to just kind of put my head down and take a deep breath because that’s when I feel like I can get into, ‘I want this so bad for us.'”

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When it comes to Molly, Thomas is ready to brave anything and everything. He shared a hilarious post on Instagram last year, sporting a bruise on his forehead, inflicted on him by one of Molly’s toys. On Halloween last year, Thomas tended to a cute bee, dressed as a beekeeper. These moments show how close she is to him. The sentiment is also clear as day to fans, and Thomas’ contemporaries, who took to the comments to share their thoughts on the heartfelt moment.

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Fans poured love watching Molly on the course

The PGA Tour’s official account called Molly a “future golf star” in the comments. Collin Morikawa could not resist either, asking, “Be honest, how many swing videos have you shown her already?” Rickie Fowler also made his presence known by throwing in a like.

Golfer and 3x World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire was also there in the comments, who landed a jab at Justin Thomas. “Already too cool to give papa a high five,” he wrote. In the video, Thomas put his hand up for a high five from Molly after she struck the ball, but she was too busy taking the club for a ride. Hilariously, Thomas had to give himself the high-five.

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Fans too were cheering for the soon-to-be two-year-old.

“Go Molly girl!!!” one fan added. “She can hit it off the tee better than I can,” another joked. A playful jab comparing their own inconsistent ball-striking to a 16-month-old’s surprisingly clean contact. Of course, Thomas also deserved some credit here because he was the ever-present mentor for the toddler’s strike.

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“She is gorgeous ❤️,” one user noted. The sentiment pointed to Molly’s bright expressions and natural charm, which stood out just as much as the golf moment itself.

As the Masters approaches, Justin Thomas carries more than competitive ambition to Augusta. He carries a family that has quietly become one of the more compelling stories on Tour, one post at a time.