Rickie Fowler Remains Skeptical About Tiger Woods & Co.’s Decision to Change PGA Tour into Two Leagues

The PGA Tour’s 2028 vision is starting to take shape. Just a day after confirming the Travelers Championship as the first Championship Series event, the Tour unveiled a surprise second addition: the Sompo Championship. Backed by insurance giant Sompo, the event will debut at Silverado Resort in Napa, California next year before moving into the elite Championship Series in 2028 and relocating to a new market.

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This announcement adds another piece to the Tiger Woods-backed overhaul that will reshape the Tour into a two-tier system. Beginning in 2028, the top circuit will feature 23-24 Championship Series events, including the four majors, The Players Championship and either the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.

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The season will run from February through August, with around 120 players competing for $20 million purses. A Challenger Series will provide the pathway via promotion and relegation. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has also identified cities like Boston, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. as potential future Championship Series markets.

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Rickie Fowler, however, isn’t ready to pop the champagne just yet.

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“It’s tough to really know until obviously everything’s out,” Fowler said in the Rocket Mortgage Classic presser. “I think it simplifies things… not having any of this: ‘Am I in this event? Do I need to go play down or go over here?’ So is it going to be better? I’m not sure. I do think it has the potential to be better than where we currently are. It gives a little clearer idea for the player, for the fans.”

His measured response stands in contrast to some of the PGA Tour’s biggest voices. Tiger Woods, who helped shape the proposal through the Future Competition Committee, called the new structure “an exciting moment for the game of golf.”

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At the same time, Rory McIlroy described it as “a really positive step” that creates a clearer, merit-based system for elite competition.

Behind the scenes, the business side is moving just as quickly. Championship Series sponsorships are expected to command $33 million to $37 million annually, depending on the venue, and the complete 2028 schedule is expected to be finalized and released in January 2027. According to Tour officials, discussions with sponsors and host cities for both the Championship and Challenger Series are progressing steadily.

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For Fowler, though, the conversation isn’t about markets or money. It’s about execution. On paper, the Tour’s biggest facelift in decades checks plenty of boxes.

Whether it actually delivers for players is a question that is yet to be answered. Perhaps it’ll come once the first tee shots of 2028 are in the air, only time will tell.