Rickie Fowler Sends Wake-Up Call to Akshay Bhatia About His PGA Tour Future

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Akshay Bhatia is one of the most exciting players players on the PGA Tour right now. He has achieved some incredible milestones in his still nascent career, including 2 PGA Tour wins at the Barbasol Championship in 2023 and the Texas Open in 2024. Yet, Rickie Fowler recently issued a wake-up call to Bhatia, which has urged the 23-year-old to see things through a different lens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview during the second round of the ongoing Hero World Challenge, Bhatia opened up about a recent conversation he had with Fowler. The 36-year-old, who, like Bhatia, tasted immense success as an amateur, reminded the latter that the journey is a long one and that things can change in no time.

Bhatia revealed that although he feels that he’s been around for a while, Fowler’s journey serves as a reminder that it’s a continuous process. “I just try and remind myself that no matter how hard or easy certain things feel, it’s a long career. I was talking to Rickie; it’s his 17th year coming up and it’s really amazing like to process that for me because I feel like I’ve been out here for a long time and I’m not even close,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fowler’s has been a career of incredible ups and downs. He won the Ben Hogan Award back in 2008 for being the best collegiate golfer at Oklahoma State. Having turned pro in 2009, he emerged as the Rookie of the Year in the following year.

His most notable win came at the Players Championship in 2015, following which he went through a rough period, even failing to qualify in quite a few big tournaments. As such, Fowler’s advice comes from his personal experience.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 6, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Akshay Bhatia acknowledges fans while walking to the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Akshay Bhatia further reflected on the need to build patience, even as he tries “to go higher and higher every year.” The youngster acknowledged that amidst the pressures and his own goals, he is trying to ingrain that the journey is a long one and that he is still quite young.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that I don’t really realize how young I am. This week I’m the youngest guy in the field, which is really hard for me to process,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He noted that things can change in no time, citing the example of the current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who, at the same age, was still playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“And one thing I ask myself, which is kind of funny—I don’t know if I should share it—but I’ve gotta ask myself what was Scottie Scheffler doing at 23? He was still working his way on the Korn Ferry Tour, or maybe even not, I don’t know, but look where he is now at 27, 28 years old,” he explained.

Notably, both Bhatia and Scheffler are competing at the ongoing Hero World Challenge, with the youngster marginally ahead at the end of Round 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also emphasized the importance of being kind to oneself and being grateful for the opportunities in hand even as he aims to clinch some big titles. “I think I do a lot of things so good, in my opinion, and to really treat each week, treat myself a little better. Like really understand and be grateful for what I’m doing as a 23-year-old. Obviously I want to win big tournaments, I want to contend in big tournaments. I’ve been there a couple times and each year it’s just really fun to have those opportunities and grind it out, however that looks,” added Bhatia.

For Akshay Bhatia, that self-care has taken the shape of personal and professional success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst wedding bells, Akshay Bhatia takes the lead at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia has put up an impressive performance in the first couple of days at the Hero World Challenge, which is being played at Albany. The tournament, which has a purse of $5,000,000, has a limited field of just 20 players, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Wyndham Clark, among others.

With a total of 10-under par, Bhatia topped the leaderboard at the end of day 2 along with 4 others, namely, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Spaun, and Cameron Young. At the end of the round, the former reflected on it and also made a comparison with his opening day performance, noting that he put up an improved showing.

“Drove it way better, made some more putts, and played harder. Still kind of hung in there. I knew a lot of guys are going to play, I thought 3 to 4 under was a really nice round, so happy to accomplish that,” shared Akshay Bhatia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Scheffler is not too far behind at 9-under par. He is tied for the 6th position alongside Sepp Straka and Alex Noren. Given his incredible skill set and experience, he is surely going to pose a tough challenge for Bhatia in the final two rounds. Notably, Bhatia has big things lined up in his personal life too, as he is all set to get married next week in the Bahamas.

He and longtime partner Presleigh Schultz will finally tie the knot after two years of being engaged on December 13th. The tournament isn’t over, but with Akshay Bhatia in the lead, it looks like he just may round out the year on the highest of notes, in his career and in his personal life.