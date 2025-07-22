Rickie Fowler Shares ‘Priceless’ Moment After Letting $3.1 Million Slip Away at Portrush

Came so close, yet so far. This is what Rickie Fowler might be feeling after missing the $3.1 million (winner’s share) at The Open. Rickie has been on a winless streak since 2023, but showed exceptional performance with his score of 8 under 276 to finish in 14th place. He clearly made the most of the opportunity that was given to him at the Memorial Tournament. Yeah, he felt short of winning but he found something “priceless” instead.

After the major’s conclusion, Fowler shared his experience on social media. He posted about his participation at Portrush with a photo carousel. He wrote in the caption, “A great trip to @theopen …started with an epic afternoon over at @portstewartgolfclub, which was amazing and the people could not have been nicer! The week at @royalportrushgolfclub was as good as I remember…it’s a special place with the combination of the golf course, town, and people! Thanks for another memorable Open!”

Then, as he went home from Northern Ireland, he shared a story from the airstrip with aircraft moving. He wrote, “Being able to hug my girls after being over the pond…Priceless!! Thank you @netjets.” Flying back to his family is what he craves. The golfer in the past has even expressed his deep love and appreciation for his family.

During the John Deere Classic, he talked about managing golf and family, saying, “Golf is still a priority and what I love to do, but there are some other things that have moved in front of that. Obviously, there are times when I need to go to work, go practice, go play, but family is family.” Rickie is a father to two daughters, Maya Fowler and Nellie Fowler.

Ahead of her first daughter’s birth in 2021, Fowler shared his thoughts about being a dad and yet being able to manage his time efficiently. “She’ll be the main thing. Everything else will kind of take a backseat. But I’m looking forward to kind of trying to manage everything, keep things as efficient as possible and being able to spread my time between her and family and golf, as well,” he said.

Being winless for over 2 years now, he obviously would have wanted to win. He was still close to making his historic comeback, too. At the Open Championship, in the first two days, he found his groove. Anyways, Fowler is not the only guy on the Tour who knows family is important. The 4x major winner, the recent Champion Golfer of the Year, feels the same way.

Scottie Scheffler’s priority is also his family

Golf is just his job, not his life. Says Scottie. During The Open Championship, he reiterated the same point. He said, “I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf. But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living. … I would much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer.” Scheffler almost 1.5 years ago became a father for the first time to Bennett. When his wife, Mere, was pregnant, he was ready to withdraw from the Masters if the situation called for it.

After winning at Royal Portrush, he posed with his 1-year-old son and the trophy, making memories. He shared how he always looks at his wife before even looking at the trophy after he wins. He said, “Every time I’m able to win a tournament, the first person I always look for is my wife. … She’s always the first person I want to celebrate with. She knows me better than anybody. That’s my best friend.”

With the balance of family responsibility, the professional golfers Scheffler and Fowler have shared about their priorities. Now with a lesson to take and enjoy the phase, both golfers are maintaining a balance between the two lives.