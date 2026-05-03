Rickie Fowler Stuns Crowd with Head-Turning Look at Trump Doral: ‘Feels Like 2012’

Tiger Woods turned Sunday red into his signature look, winning 82 PGA Tour events and 15 majors, always wearing some shade of crimson. After that, the final round seemed to have an unwritten dress code. Rickie Fowler has taken a different approach for 15 years. On Sunday at Trump National Doral, he wore orange from head to toe—polo, pants, cap, and shoes—and the internet noticed, even without checking the leaderboard.

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NUCLR Golf posted a photo of Fowler’s outfit and tagged his fan group, @RickieLegion. By Sunday evening, the post had over 21,000 views. The attention was not due to Fowler’s standing at the 2026 Cadillac Championship, but rather to his choice of color, which continues to stand out.

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Fowler’s use of orange dates to his time at Oklahoma State University, where he played college golf in 2007 and 2008. The orange and black colors of the Cowboys became part of his identity. After winning the Ben Hogan Award in 2008, he continued to wear orange when he joined the PGA Tour in 2009. This is not a marketing tactic; it is a direct link to his background.

“Nobody really does it on tour,” Fowler said at the time. “I like to think of it as my own little personal style.”

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In 2019, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Fowler wore orange despite the color’s political associations in that region. This made it clear that his choice is about honoring his college, not making a political statement.

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Fowler’s orange stands out in its own way compared to Woods’ red. Before missing the cut at the Houston Open this season, Fowler quietly put together six top-20 finishes in eight starts. At one point, Data Golf ranked him as the 25th-best player in the world, which was the highest ranking for anyone not in the 2026 Masters field. His Official World Golf Ranking is 56th. He has six PGA Tour titles, though none are majors, yet his presence and style still capture attention in ways that a simple leaderboard result can’t explain.

LPGA legend Michelle Wie West put the Fowler effect plainly, telling a golf podcast that Fowler made golf cool for an entire generation.

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“Rickie made it cool to be like a young golfer in school and like to play college golf.”

This influence is not the result of tournament wins alone. It comes from a clear and consistent personal identity.

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Rickie Fowler’s Sunday Orange Sends Golf Twitter Back to 2012

Fans reacted to the NUCLR Golf post in three clear ways. First came nostalgia. One person commented, “Damn, feels like 2012 all over again,” remembering when Fowler was breaking into the top 25 and finishing second at majors. Another wrote, “VINTAGE SUNDAY ORANGE FOR RICKIE FOWLER TODAY.” These comments weren’t just offhand. Fowler’s 2012 season, with a Wells Fargo Championship win and top-five finishes at three majors, showed a version of him that fans have been hoping to see again. Even the color of his outfit brought back those memories.

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Next came humor, the kind that shows real affection. One fan joked, “Cold cuts inspired outfit,” because the orange was so bold it deserved the laugh. Another called him “He’s always been a #tangerine,” which felt more like a friendly nickname than a tease. This community has long followed the tradition of creating its own language.

Then the excitement about his performance took over, and fans shifted from watching to truly believing. Someone said, “He’s breaking the course record today!” Another posted, “LET’S GO RICKIE!!” In just a few words and some exclamation points, they captured all the energy of a Sunday at Doral.

Fowler ended the day tied for 12th. The orange stood out. The belief was real. In a sport that has tried to smooth out its personalities for years, that still means something.