Rickie Fowler to Sit Out Crucial PGA Tour Event After Injury Derailed His Season

Rickie Fowler’s sudden disappearance from the PGA Tour spotlight had fans guessing for weeks. His 2025 season, which included just three top-ten finishes, seemingly concluded at the BMW Championship in August 2025. He finished tied for 7th and has been on an extended break since then. The silence around the same remains. And now, while the Grant Thornton Invitational is around the corner, the American star might be missing out on this event too.

The Grant Thornton Invitational is scheduled to begin on December 8 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and conclude on December 14. Now, since the BMW Championship has passed more than 3 months ago, Fowler hasn’t made a return yet. Moreover, he was not invited to Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge. And now another update has been revealed, which has snatched away his chances of competing in the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Rickie Fowler is no longer sponsored by Grant Thornton. And this has removed the natural pathway or expectation for the 36-year-old to be part of their major event. A Golf enthusiast X handle, @Rickie_Tracker shared this update on X. They also shared how Fowler is seemingly looking forward to making a return to the fairway at the American Express Golf Tournament (AMEX).

The Amex is scheduled to begin on January 22, 2026. While 45 days are left for the event to begin, Fowler is absent from the competitive sphere for 158 days. Before the AMEX tournament, the PGA Tour’s Sony Open is scheduled to happen in Hawaii in mid-January. However, he hasn’t participated in the event for three consecutive years. And this brings another question to the minds of fans. Will Fowler be able to pull off a good show after this long break?

While the sponsorship change explains his absence from the Grant Thornton event, Fowler also confirmed the physical struggles that have kept him off the course for months.

Rickie Fowler opens up on injury struggles while eyeing stronger 2025 return

Rickie Fowler indeed struggled hard to end this season on a good note. While he pulled off some above-average performances in the first half of the season, in the last few months, fans could not spot the American on the course. However, he recently sat down for a candid conversation with Grant Horvat on his YouTube podcast. In the conversation, he reflected on how he has been dealing with the current scenario.

Imago May 25, 2025: Rickie Fowler on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. /Cal Media Fort Worth United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250525_zma_c04_052 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

“Gonna be a tough task… first competitive round in two and a half months”, said Fowler, reflecting on how he is looking forward to his return.

When he was asked about his shoulder injury, he said, “I had some shoulder issues all year. Luckily, I played good enough to earn some time off. I only hit balls a few times, and then I’ve probably played about six rounds now. Still a little slow.”

Looking forward to a better run in the future, he confidently stated, “I feel like things have been heading in the right direction, and I’ve been in a good spot for a few months now, knowing where the game is and it’s continuing to get better.”

Now, only time will tell how the coming days turn out for the six-time PGA Tour winner.