Rickie Fowler’s 5 Best Moments With Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas Explored

Essentials Inside The Story Here, we take a look at some of Rickie Fowler's best moments with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Rickie Fowler just turned 37 this December 13. The American icon has already built a reputation as one of golf’s most relatable stars with his bright style on the greens. The longtime PGA Tour favorite marked his special day in a way that perfectly matched his easygoing personality. It indeed reminded fans yet again why he has always stood out beyond scorecards.

Fowler’s presence has always carried warmth and an aura. This year, he celebrated his birthday in a relaxed and playful manner, enjoying unfiltered laughs with those around him. As clips spread across social media, fans were quick to react, sharing birthday wishes and appreciation for the PGA Tour star. And as the American golfing icon turns 37, what would be a better time to reflect upon the best moments that Fowler shared with his fellow countrymates, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

When Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas stunned the Par-3 Contest together

Rickie Fowler, joining hands with Jordan Spieth and Thomas, has not only practiced the sport together but has also shared vacations and priceless moments together. And the stories that these stars have woven standing on the greens, too, are irreplaceable. It was back in 2016 when Fowler joined Thomas for the Par-3 contest. The duo started by scoring back-to-back aces. And that too in the same hole.

Thomas turned up for the fourth hole, and he scored an ace with a magnificent shot. But immediately after that, Fowler answered back in no time with another clean ace. However, Spieth failed to follow suit. He even got chewed out by his friends. “I said it might have been the hardest shot I’ve ever had to hit following them. It was fun being a spectator in the group today,” shared Spieth later.

Rickie Fowler’s ace moment highlights lasting bond with Justin Thomas

Another story is from an incident that unfolded in the recent past. Last year, in April of 2024, Fowler scored an ace right in front of Thomas. While this time Thomas failed to secure an ace like Fowler, cameras captured him celebrating Fowler’s ace with heartfelt enthusiasm.

Thomas, Spieth and Fowler often spend quality time together. A few years back, in 2022, the three musketeers were practicing their shots at the Tralee Golf Club and Lahinch Golf Club. Notably, this wasn’t the only time the trio had appeared together in the greens for a practice session. They have even gone on vacations together.

How Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas’ strong bond ruled the Presidents Cup as the best duo

This friendship has been ruling the realm of golf for years, it seems. In 2017, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas became Team USA’s best duo at the Presidents Cup rout of the Internationals. Securing victories against strong contenders, the two made the match plays appear like a cake walk.

Before the real showdown began, Justin told Rickie, “We need to bring it today. This is going to be a tough team to beat.” The then USA team captain, Steve Stricker, placed Thomas and Fowler against Oosthuizen and Grace. Praising his bestie, Fowler even added, “[Justin’s] probably the best player in the world right now. He continues to impress all of us.” And this isn’t the end of golf’s three musketeers’ saga.

Rickie Fowler cheered for bestie Justin Thomas at the Scottish Open 2023

Rickie Fowler’s bromance with Justin Thomas has been one of the most talked-about topics in the golfing realm. While there have been a lot of instances where Fowler had rooted for Thomas, the Scottish Open still remains one of the best examples to date. Back in 2023, Fowler had an early round to begin with. Meanwhile, Thomas had an afternoon tee time but Fowler did not miss his best friend taking the swing.

Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2024 Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth of the U.S. on the green of the 7th hole during a practice round REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thus, when it was time, Fowler could be spotted watching from the balcony right above The Renaissance Club’s eighth hole. And Thomas? Well, he did not forget about his brother either. Soon after taking the shot, JT immediately turned around and waved at Fowler. Giving him a heartwarming grin, Fowler went on with his match play. Notably, Fowler is not just close with Thomas, but with Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman, too. In fact, these four make up the spring break group. And funnily enough, Spieth once chose Fowler as his drunk partner.

When Jordan Spieth chose Rickie as his drunk partner in the Ryder Cup

It looks like Fowler’s friendships are always significantly stronger than normal. While his brotherhood with Thomas is quite famous, Spieth, too, seems to have quite a firm trust on Fowler. Back in February 2018, Spieth appeared in an appearance on the ‘Dan Patrick Show.’ Navigating through various topics, Spieth was asked to pick a golfing partner who would aid him in the Ryder Cup. But there was one condition.

The players would have to be drunk. Surprisingly, without hesitating a bit, Spieth named Fowler. Explaining further, he stated that Fowler was a gifted player who could play barefoot, and even on one foot! Thus, he would be the best bet for drunk golf as per Spieth.

“I’ve played a bit of golf like that with him, Justin Thomas, myself. Me and Justin are awful when we drink. Awful. It’s not enjoyable for us. We play every other hole. I get the snap-hooks. He hits them right. And we’re normally in the same cart so it’s not great. But Rickie tears it up,” said Spieth.