Rio Takeda WITB May 2025: LPGA Star’s Golfing Essentials at U.S. Women’s Open Explored

Rio Takeda, who is just a 21-year-old rookie, is giving some tough competition to the most experienced golf pros. Right after winning the Toto Japan Classic in 2024, which gave her the entry ticket and professional status to play in the LPGA. She has come right to the top at 16th position in the world ranking. In the 11 events that she has played, she has won the Blue Bay Tournament with a score of 8 under 64, outperforming Minjee Lee of Australia, who has 10 career wins and two major titles. Takeda also had five top 10 finishes in 2025. In 2024, Takeda consecutively won 8 times on the LPGA Japan Tour. She is known for her explosive driving distance and remarkable precision, boasting a drive accuracy of 77%. Above all, it’s her meticulous choice of equipment that made her the champion she is. So, what is the LPGA star carrying in her bag to make this happen?

It is a well-known fact that Rio Takeda is sponsored by the Japanese sports brand Srixon, and she has done justice as a brand ambassador for their equipment. She tees off her game with the Srixon ZX7 Mk II Driver, which has a compact head shape with an 11.4 angle, enhancing the ball speed and distance, coming at a price of $499. When it comes to the fairways, her preferred fairway wood is the Srixon ZX Mk II Fairway Wood (15°). What makes it special is its lightweight, which helps the player to have a great swing with a high launch and low spin. This club has a price tag of $279. Additionally, she has two hybrids in her bag, which are the Srixon ZX Mk II Hybrids 17°and 24°. These clubs are meant for those players who want a balance of playability and distance. They are made with an aerodynamic design with a deep center of gravity, and its sleek, compact design helps to enhance the ball speed. They come at a price of $179.99.

When it comes to Takeda’s iron game, the irons in Takeda’s bag are the most pricey ones in the collection. The Srixon ZXi5 Iron (5-iron) and Srixon ZXi7 Irons (6i–PW) come at a price range of $1114.26 and $1299.99. These irons are known for their straight and accurate shots. It’s hard to get a mishit with these clubs. That’s only a few of the clubs that Takeda uses, but what about her clubs for the short game?

Rio Takeda’s Wedges and Putters

Takeda’s precision and accuracy in the greens are evident in her choice of equipment. When it comes to the wedges, she has chosen Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore Wedges (50°, 54°, 58° MID). These wedges are used to effortlessly overcome obstacles like a high flop and the sand bunker. Their price ranges from $99 to $119.95. Finally, to finish her game, she uses a Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero putter, which has a unique 2135 alignment technology offering high forgiveness and stability. Being a golfer from Japan, her ball is Japanese as well. The Srixon Z-STAR Golf Ball is her preferred choice. This ball has a very premium build quality, designed to provide aerodynamic stability, coming in at $49.95. The SRI Sports Limited, a Japanese sports equipment manufacturer, and Takeda have a great relationship of loyalty and respect for each other. So, do you think she will grab the US Women’s Open with her tools? Let us know in the comments below.