‘RIP’: Golf World Grieves as Reporter & Tiger Woods’s Close Friend, Bob Bubka, Dies at 82

One time during a major championship, talkSPORT producer Sean O’Brien posed a simple question to veteran golf announcer Bob Bubka: “Why do you still work so hard at these events? With your legendary career, you could be relaxing on a beach somewhere.” Bubka’s reply was pure poetry. “But Sean,” he said with a smile, “this is my beach.”

That line perfectly captured the spirit of Bob Bubka—a man who never saw golf as just a job, but as a lifelong passion. And now, heartbreakingly, he has passed away doing what he loved most.

Kelly Elbin, co-host of the popular podcast “Musings on Golf,” shared the devastating news of Bob Bubka’s passing. The iconic “Voice of Golf” died on July 20, 2025, at 83 years old due to congestive heart failure. In his tribute, Elbin wrote, “His velvety, iconic voice carried with it the passion and love that Bob had for the game and the people he covered along the way. He was, indeed, the Voice of Golf.”

Bob Bubka’s broadcasting career took off in 1964 with WLNG Radio, where he covered high school football games. His deep affection for golf blossomed in the 1980s, especially after Jack Nicklaus’s dramatic win at the 1986 Masters. By 1995, Bubka was a household name, hosting NBC Sports’s “Outside the Ropes” and providing live updates for national sports networks. And by 2000, he joined talkSPORT, solidifying his status as a radio legend on both sides of the Atlantic.

He wasn’t just a media personality—he was beloved by some of the game’s greatest figures. Jack Nicklaus once invited Bubka to celebrate with him upon becoming an honorary citizen of St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, too, shared a special connection with the broadcaster, especially during Woods’s unprecedented runs to popularity.

Despite Bubka’s declining health, Woods welcomed him warmly at The Open in 2022—one of Bubka’s final visits to the sport he so passionately chronicled. Now, the golf world mourns.

Golf fans are in mourning for Bob Bubka

In grief, a bereaved fan said, “Very sad news. An amazing broadcasting voice,” while another wrote, “O no!!! An absolute golf legend. He and Peter Alliss were the voices of golf. Condolences Danny.” Just like Bob Bubka, Peter Alliss was also known as the “voice of golf.” Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012 for his work spanning in and out of the course, Alliss worked as a lead golf analyst for the BBC and ABC Sports. He passed away in 2020. It is, however, undeniable that Bubka’s voice will be remembered just as much.

One fan wrote, “That’s sad Danny. A great commentator and a true legend Instantly recognised as the voice of golf.” On the other hand, English broadcaster, Mike Parry, said, “I’m really saddened to hear of the death of my great pal and legendary golf commentator Bob Bubka. He was THE best with an incomparably silky voice and unparalleled knowledge of the game. I worked six Opens with him. Joyous professional days… RIP Big Man.”

Despite the tragedy, talkSport’s Sean O’Brien hinted that we should also celebrate Bubka’s work in the sport, given that it gave the man “a sense of purpose.” Following Bob Bubka’s passing away, O’Brien said, “Bob gave golf its most recognizable voice, and in return, golf gave him a sense of purpose — and he dedicated his life to covering it well.”

Lastly, a fan said, “Absolutely amazing voice. RIP.” Indeed, the golf world will remember his iconic “Hey Paul and Andy.” The golf world will miss you, Bob Bubka. Rest in peace.