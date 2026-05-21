‘Rips My Arm’: Kai Trump Gives Crucial Injury Update After College Graduation

Kai Trump was back on the course straight after graduation to end months of hiatus due to a wrist injury. But some things are just not that simple, and she made it clear with an honestly brutal take.

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“So, because now my wrist is like bionic and there’s a lot of stuff going on in there, I always have to like warm up my wrist now, which I’ve never done before. So I do like this kind of hurt still. I haven’t really gotten a lot of this back yet. I’m still working on that, but I started doing this and like this,” she said in her YouTube video. “I have no muscle on my arm. So, like you see the muscle here, and oh my god, it absolutely rips my arm. But it’s a good warm-up, to be honest with you. It seems stupid, but I also don’t want surgery again. So, not going through that again.”

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She said all of this while rolling a golf club with her arm first and then moving it from a downward to an upward movement with a straight elbow. Kai Trump first hurt her wrist in November 2025 during practice and then tried conservative treatment for about two months before opting for left-wrist surgery to repair the Extensor Carpi Ulnaris (ECU) tendon and Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex (TFCC) in early January 2026.

After this, she was focusing on rehab and not playing golf. She spent some time with her family, filmed a YouTube video with her dad, and enjoyed her last few months of school. Now, after seven long months, she is golfing again, and despite the pain, she feels confident about her swing.

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“I actually still kind of had my touch, which is weird because I definitely did not. I honestly really thought I was going to lose it all, but I have not,” she added. “So that’s what happens when you do not play golf for 7 months. You actually get better. Try it out. Just don’t practice. My coaches would love to hear that. For me, it worked out pretty well.”

Imago November 13, 2025, Belleair, Florida, USA: Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Trump, watches her ball, after she tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of The ANNIKA at the Pelican Golf Club at on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Belleair. Belleair USA – ZUMAs70_ 20251113_zan_s70_036 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

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Her comments also show that instead of speeding up, she is focusing on a long-term journey, which is what a potential professional should do. And if she wants a fulfilling golf career, she needs to be wary of such injuries. Many golfers, such as Michelle Wie West, had to give up competitive golf because they didn’t focus on their wrist injuries.

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Her return aligns with her target return date for competitive golf. Around mid-March 2026, she resumed working out for the first time. Then, in a previous vlog on her YouTube channel, she publicly targeted a July 2026 return to full‑swing golf. Right now, she is planning to be fit and available right before her freshman season with the University of Miami Hurricanes women’s golf team.

Kai Trump graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as part of the class of 2026. The ceremony took place on Friday, May 15, 2026. It was just three days after she turned 19. After the ceremony, she celebrated with an intimate family dinner in a white mini dress.

The small 2-hour private affair included her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, along with Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and Bettina Anderson. But there was one other special person at her graduation ceremony.

Tiger Woods attended Kai Trump’s graduation dinner party

Although Tiger Woods was not present at the follow-up dinner party, he was spotted at the graduation ceremony. He was there as a guest supporting her girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter. Media reports indicate that he arrived at the venue approximately 15 minutes late and departed about 20 minutes early.

He was likely trying to keep a low profile, which he has maintained for the past several months. After his latest accident and DUI arrest in March 2026, he went to Switzerland for intense rehabilitation. However, he returned early, after around 45 days, and was spotted just days before Kai Trump’s graduation.

Tiger Woods’ brief appearance may have grabbed headlines, but Kai Trump’s gradual return to golf remains the bigger story coming out of graduation week. Even with pain still lingering in her wrist, the 19-year-old appears focused on taking the long road back.