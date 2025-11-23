Rising American Star Clears the Air Around Lambo Drama That Confused Golf Fans

Hole-in-one car prizes have become a standard feature on both men’s and women’s golf tournaments. Take, for example, the BMW Ladies Championship. BMW offers three different cars across three different holes in the event. Similarly, the Chevron Championship introduced offering Cadillac VISITQ to the pro who makes a hole-in-one on the 12th hole. Another such event that offers a hole-in-one prize is The ANNIKA.

At The ANNIKA 2025, LPGA pro Brooke Matthews made a hole-in-one, the first of her career. She was on the tee of the 12th hole of her last round, and it was an eagle on the par-3 hole. And that’s when a Lamborghini Huracán appeared in the background, as Matthews was celebrating with her team. While one would think she might have won the car for her hole-in-one, it was actually on a two-year lease.

Brooke Matthews opened up about the hole-in-one Lamborghini during a conversation with Chantel McCabe on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “Yeah. I haven’t made my official decision yet. That’ll probably be next week’s problem. But, I’ll tell you I’m leaning toward there is, like, a cash option to take, the value of whatever the two-year lease and the stuff that goes with it. And the cash option’s pretty good,” Matthews said. “The Lambo would be really, really fun, but, you know, I was also talking to my parents. I was like, you know, I travel, like, over thirty weeks a year, so I wouldn’t be able to, like, enjoy it. But, you know, it’s a very champagne problem. So it’s a really good decision to have to make.”

The Lamborghini drama had confused the whole world, and that’s why everyone wanted to know about it. Since it is on a two-year lease, it makes the choice difficult. Recently, fellow LPGA star Jenny Shin took it to X to clear some things for fans. “First year 4 players won the car, no one wanted it because of high taxes and insurance, that’s why they changed it!” she wrote in an X post.

When calculated, the per-month lease of a Lamborghini Huracán over two years is a taxable income for golfers. To top it off, there’s an insurance requirement for luxury vehicles and state taxes in Florida. These expenses fall on the golfers and not the sponsors or the LPGA.

Moreover, her view that the expenses are not worth it is also correct. LPGA’s 2026 schedule features 33 events across 13 states in the US and 13 different countries. It is obvious that Brooke Matthews won’t be able to take the Lamborghini to every event with her. Thus, taking the cash option looks really tempting with all things considered.

While Brooke Matthews is not taking the prize she won, she is still over the moon about her first hole-in-one of her career.

Brooke Matthews’ emotions at The ANNIKA 2025

Brooke Matthews was 62nd on the Race to CME standings before entering The ANNIKA 2025. Only the top 60 on the Race to CME standings are eligible for the season-finale CME Group Tour Championship. So this was her last chance to secure her spot at the finale event. Thus, her aim was to play her best and get into the top 60. And she did it, thanks to her performance during the weekend.

“I knew if I got a top 20, I’d probably have a good shot at it. So, played okay Thursday, Friday. Didn’t get a lot out of my rounds, but felt like I played pretty solid. And then Saturday was such an error. I have, I shot six under with, like, 11 birdies, a double, bogeys. I think I had three pars. It was just a stressful round of golf. Sunday, I somehow made a crazier round of golf. I had my first hole-in-one ever,” Brooke Matthews said.

Her first round on Thursday was an on-par 70. She made five birdies, a bogey, and two double bogeys. In Round 2, she made four birdies and three bogeys. Thus, with rounds of 70-69, she was only one under par after the initial two rounds. She barely made the cut. But over the weekend, her numbers improved.

During Round 3 on Saturday, she was six short of par. She made an impressive 11 birdies on Saturday. But she says that it was an error because she lost touch in the last few holes. After six birdies and just one bogey in the front 9, she made five birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey in the back 9. This took her scores at the end of Round 3 to 7 under par.

Then on Sunday, she scored three birdies, two bogeys, and two eagles. Finally, she ended with 15 under par and finished T9 on the leaderboard. This gave her crucial CME points that helped her secure a spot at the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship.

Brooke Matthews leaves The ANNIKA with a mix of relief and excitement, knowing her breakthrough ace helped push her season forward. The decision about the Lamborghini can wait, but the confidence she gained from that wild weekend should carry into the finale.