Rising PGA Tour Star Devastated as Major Career Decision Costs Him the Chance to Play at US Open

The world of golf is witnessing a new generation of talent, with young players breaking records and making their mark on the professional circuit. Among these emerging stars is Luke Clanton, a 21-year-old from Florida State University, whose journey as a promising amateur has captivated the golfing world. While he makes his pro debut this week at the RBC Canadian Open, playing alongside Rory McIlroy for the first two days, Clanton forfeited an invitation to play in one of golf’s important major tournaments, the 2025 U.S. Open, which is going to be held from June 11-15 at Oakmont Country Club.

The amateur golfer, who is ranked number 1 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, turned pro this week and has what it takes to be an elite professional golfer. And it’s not just assumptions, but his successful tenure on the PGA Tour as an amateur, that can back this claim. He began his vigorous run at the 2024 U.S. Open, where he finished tied 41st and then went on to have solid top-10 finishes at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic. With his last appearance at the Valspar Championship as an amateur, Clanton feels that he is ready for the big stage and that’s what led him to turn pro this week at the RBC Canadian Open. But this decision also cost him Oakmont.

Clanton actually earned a spot into the U.S. Open by winning the 2024 Mark H. McCormack Medal as the world’s top amateur, but he let go of that spot to achieve his dreams of turning pro: “Today my dream becomes a reality, a professional golfer on the PGA Tour,” he stated in a press conference earlier this week. He also expressed his disappointment at letting go of an incredible opportunity to play at the major event, but feels that he will get this opportunity back again in the future.

While speaking to Jason Sobel on the Sirius XM Radio show, Clanton expressed his disappointment for missing out on his chance at the U.S. Open: ” I want to compete. It’s as simple as that. You know, again, it would have been amazing to play Oakmont and I had a chance to get there and I just didn’t do it, but again it’s okay. You know, I… I’ll be in the US Open hopefully in the future and you know.. I wanna compete against the best and I don’t want to really stay as an amateur right now.. I was ready to go and we’re kinda excited to get kicked off.” However, this is not the first time that the young talent lost his opportunity to play at a major.

In April this year, Clanton was not invited to play at the 2025 Masters Tournament, for which the PGA Tour received a lot of flak — “I’m a bit surprised by this. Augusta National can use a special exemption on whomever they please, and Clanton’s been such a great story in the game this year,” famed journalist Dan Rapaport stated in an Instagram post earlier this year. Even several fans posted in his support, elaborating on the amateur golfer’s recent record of being #1 on the WAGR for several months and that should be enough for him to receive an invite.

The Masters Tournament, where players like Tiger Woods made their debut as amateurs, is known for it’s tradition of inviting some of the best amateur golfers to compete on one of the biggest platforms in the sport. But in 2025, Luke Clanton was not given a spot, despite having a phenomenal career as an amateur and on the 2024 PGA tour season. He ranked 93 in the OWGR and was the world’s no.1 amateur golfer in 2025 who even earned himself the McCormack Medal, but even that could not get him a spot at the Masters.

Clanton would have loved to receive an invite, as reported by Rapaport: “You know, everyone was wishing I got an invite, which I would have freaking loved an invite.” Regardless, he was optimistic and acknowledged the tournament’s prestige, stating that to be even in the conversation around the Masters is a big deal for him. His attitude towards the situation showcases his sportsmanship, and displays an mature understanding: some things are beyond his control.

Other players you will miss at the 2025 U.S. Open

Speaking of not being able to control the outcomes in life and in golf, there are several notable players that we won’t be seeing at the U.S. Open next week. Max Homa, who will miss his first major in six years, needed just a two-putt birdie from 25 feet to secure his spot at the major. Instead, a three-putt and a lost playoff to Cameron Young cost him his spot, after failing to qualify at the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier on June 2, also known as “Golf’s Longest Day.” While Homa may still have a slim chance given the Top 60 in the OWGR post this week’s RBC Canadian Open will receive invites, other players may have lost their chances entirely.

Rickie Fowler, who’s had a solid season this year including a tied 7th finish at last week’s Memorial, also found himself missing a spot at the major. He shot 70-69 in Columbus, and lost in a playoff for the final qualifying spot. This will be his second missed major of the season, as he missed the Masters too earlier this year.

Sergio Garcia, who also failed to qualify, might have a chance to play at Oakmont if he’s offered a special exemption given that he has not missed playing in the U.S. Open since his debut in 1999. Other notable names who will miss the major include three-time major winner — Padraig Harrington, and former Masters and Open Championship winner — Zach Johnson, who hasn’t played a U.S. Open since 2021.