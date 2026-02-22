Syndication: The Commercial Appeal PGA, Golf Herren Tour player Rory McIlroy walks up to start his round by teeing off at the tenth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, August 10, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xChrisxDay/ThexCommercialxAppealx 21181031| Credits: Imago

Rory McIlroy is frustratingly chasing Jacob Bridgeman at the Genesis Invitational. With 6 strokes separating them, the two are set to tee off at 2:20 PM ET. As a true competitor, McIlroy is determined to stop his American rival from capturing a breakthrough win. But amid the competition, the spirit of sportsmanship isn’t lost between the two, and Bridgeman’s latest words are proof.

“I think I feel comfortable. I had a big day in Baltimore [BMW Championship]. I had to play well to make the Tour Championship, and I was paired with Rory, and it was kind of a lot. Then I got out there, and he was super nice to me and super welcoming, and the fans were great as well. I think if it was my first time [with him], maybe it would be a little unsettling, but now I’m not worried about it,” Bridgeman told the media on Saturday.

Bridgeman and McIlroy were paired together in the final round at last season’s BMW Championship, so he knows what to expect from the world no. 2. At that time, McIlroy finished T12 while Bridgeman finished T19. They were once again paired in the Tour Championship round two. McIlroy finished the week at T23 and Bridgeman at T27. As is evident, they have always been pretty close at tournaments.

Bridgeman extended his 2-shot lead to a 6-shot lead on Saturday, and his stunning show on the back nine had a lot to do with it. He birdied 4 holes and shot an eagle on the par-5 11th. Whereas McIlroy started the round at solo third. On the back 9, he had 1 bogey and birdie. Now, ultimately after a Saturday round of 69, he sits solo second, seeking his first win at the Poa annua greens. That is not to say McIlroy isn’t unnerved because he is.

After his round 3, the Irish pro opened up about being frustrated with his game on the back nine. He found the greens to be difficult as well. He expressed his wish to be a little bit closer to the lead but was proud that Jacob went out there and just played three incredible rounds of golf.

“It’s going to take something special from me or anyone else tomorrow to catch him,” Rory McIlroy said.

Jacob Bridgeman knows that McIlroy would be bringing his A-game in the final 18 holes of the $20 million event; I think maybe the only thing would be I know he’s going to play well tomorrow. I know that I can’t back up at all.”

Rory McIlroy has often been praised by his fellow rivals, including Marco Penge, who ended Saturday at T7. He has even charmed fans with his humble, grounded nature, with one fan complimenting his charitable work.

At the 2022 U.S. Open, Justin Thomas also praised the Masters winner and said that there’s nobody who acts better, is more humble, and is more grounded for what they’ve done and who they are than Rors.

Not only McIlroy, but even the tournament host, Tiger Woods, couldn’t help but take notice of Bridgeman and his skills.

Tiger Woods pays ultimate compliment to Jacob Bridgeman

“Yeah, not like that! I wish I could hit it like that, my goodness,” Tiger Woods said of Jacob Bridgeman during a live broadcast. “To see a shot like that, and then take a four-shot lead, it’s good to be back. I just wish I could be out here this week, playing with these guys. Watching these kids play this golf course is quite fun.”

Woods is not playing this week, but he is present at Riviera as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational. These compliments came in response to questions posed by CBS analyst Jim Nantz, to whom Woods also revealed that there’s a chance to play again. Woods had previously shown intentions to return to the Masters.

Meanwhile, at the time Woods paid that compliment, Bridgeman had hit his second shot with a 7-iron on the 11th within a few inches of the pin on Saturday. He also made an eagle on the hole to take a four-shot lead, extending it to six later.

This only calls into question whether Bridgeman has been close to a win before. Of course, he has. Just last season, he finished second at the Cognizant Classic and third at the Valspar Championship. Meanwhile, this season, he has four top 20 finishes, including T8 at Pebble Beach last week.

Still, he needs to be careful of McIlroy.