Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

Riviera Maya Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

May 2, 2026 | 10:00 AM EDT

HomeGolf

Riviera Maya Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

May 2, 2026 | 10:00 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Golf returned to El Camaleon in May 2025 when the LPGA reclaimed a course that had already seen PGA Tour and LIV Golf action, making it one of the rare venues tackled by all three major professional circuits. Chisato Iwai, a Japanese rookie, won by six shots and pocketed $375,000. Now the Riviera Maya Open is back, running April 30 to May 3, 2026, with the world’s best player in the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From that debut, the Riviera Maya Open has quickly grown into the flagship event for women’s golf in Latin America, and the $2.5 million purse shows the LPGA is serious about its commitment here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner’s payout & full prize money breakdown at the Riviera Maya Open 2026

The champion walks away with $375,000, plus a two-year LPGA Tour exemption, Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points, and 500 Race to the CME Globe points. Here’s how the full field gets paid:

1$375,000
2$231,449
3$167,900
4$129,883
5$104,542
6$85,534
7$71,595
8$62,726
9$56,390
10$51,320
11$47,518
12$44,350
13$41,562
14$39,028
15$36,747
16$34,720
17$32,947
18$31,426
19$30,159
20$29,144
21$28,132
22$27,117
23$26,105
24$25,090
25$24,203
26$23,317
27$22,428
28$21,541
29$20,655
30$19,894
31$19,134
32$18,373
33$17,613
34$16,852
35$16,220
36$15,586
37$14,954
38$14,319
39$13,684
40$13,178
41$12,672
42$12,166
43$11,657
44$11,151
45$10,771
46$10,390
47$10,010
48$9,630
49$9,250
50$8,869
51$8,618
52$8,363
53$8,109
54$7,857
55$7,603
56$7,348
57$7,097
58$6,842
59$6,590
60$6,336
61$6,210
62$6,082
63$5,956
64$5,830
65$5,701
66$5,575
67$5,450
68$5,321
69$5,195
70$5,069
71$5,006
72$4,941

The two-year LPGA Tour exemption that comes with the win is arguably more valuable than the cash for players fighting to keep their cards. For a rookie or a journeyman pro on the bubble, this title buys two full seasons of security, and Chisato Iwai proved last year exactly what that kind of breakout moment looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 500 CME Globe points on the line, this event is not just a standalone payday. It is a legitimate swing in the season-long race toward the CME Group Tour Championship, where the end-of-year bonus pool dwarfs any single tournament purse on tour.

What makes El Camaleón unlike any other LPGA stop?

El Camaleon is the only course on the LPGA calendar that plays through a tropical jungle, mangrove forests and Caribbean oceanfront in one round. This is not a brochure line. There are really three different types of shot- making that are required over the 18 holes.

Then there is the 7th, a par-5 with a cenote, or limestone sinkhole, right in the middle of the fairway. Locally they call it the “Devil’s Mouth.” You don’t see that at the Pelican Women’s Championship. The course is all paspalum grass around, which plays different than the bentgrass or bermudagrass players will find on a typical week on the LPGA.

The title sponsor at the Riviera Maya Open is not a bank or an insurance brand. The event is literally “MEXICO,” as the country’s tourism board backs the event to showcase the region. Nine Mexican players are in the 125-player field this week, including Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi, playing in front of a home crowd that really treats the tournament like a national event.

The Camaleon used to host the PGA Tour’s OHL Classic from 2007-2022, before LIV Golf had an event here. It is one of the very few courses on Earth to host all three: the PGA Tour, LIV, and now the LPGA. There’s a gravitas to this place that most second-year tournaments just don’t have because of that history.

Round 2 Leaderboard: Where Things Stand After Friday

With R2 now complete on May 2, Nelly Korda and Brianna Do are locked together at the top at 9 under par, shooting 68-67 and 66-69 respectively. Korda, who arrived here straight from Houston after winning the Chevron Championship for her third major title, has not finished outside the top two all year. She is not letting up in Mexico either.

Minami Katsu and Melanie Green sit at 7 under in a share of third, with a pack including Carlota Ciganda, Soo Bin Joo, Arpichaya Yubol, and home favourite Gaby López bunched at 5 and 6 under. Lopez, at 5 under through two rounds, is giving the Mexican crowd exactly what they came to see, with two rounds of serious golf still to play this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,350 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT