Robert MacIntyre Crosses All Lines After Augusta National Disciplined Him for Offensive Gesture

It started with a quadruple bogey, a middle finger at the 15th, a club slam on the 17th, and two rounds of silence with the media. Robert MacIntyre sat at 7-over with the cut projected at +4, and before the result was even official, his response to Augusta’s reprimand made sure nobody forgot his week.

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Robert MacIntyre posted an AI-generated image to his Instagram story of himself styled as one of Augusta’s iconic garden gnomes with its middle finger raised. The post was a direct callback to the incident that earned him a formal reprimand from Augusta National, and it made clear he had no intention of keeping his head down quietly.

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The original incident unfolded during Thursday’s first round on April 9. On the par-5 15th hole, the 29-year-old’s approach found the green but rolled back into the water. Visibly frustrated, he raised his middle finger toward the hazard. He then took a penalty drop, found the water again, and eventually carded a quadruple-bogey nine.

Robert MacIntyre’s behavior didn’t stop there. As per reports, he was heard swearing on the 12th and 13th holes and slammed his club into the ground on the 17th. He signed for an 8 over 80 and walked past the media without a word. Augusta officials, per The Scotsman, issued a formal reprimand.

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That reprimand carries real weight at this particular venue as Augusta National is arguably the most strictly governed environment in professional golf, and its rules extend well beyond the course itself.

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The former PGA Tour winner Mark Calcavecchia was removed from the greens simply for using a phone on-site, a violation of the club’s long-standing no-phone policy. Broadcaster Charlie Rymer faced the same in 2011. When Augusta draws a line, it enforces it without exception.

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Robert MacIntyre arrived at Augusta with genuine expectations this week. Strong performances at the PLAYERS Championship and the Texas Open had him among the names being watched. Instead, his second-round 71, while improved, wasn’t enough to recover from the opening 80. He finished the tournament at T64, 7-over for 36 holes, expected to miss the cut, and again declined to speak with reporters after signing his card.

And then the gnome post makes it seem like he is choosing humor over regret. Robert MacIntyre’s reprimand is notable, but it barely scratches the surface of how far Augusta’s authority actually reaches.

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Augusta’s penalty box: A history of zero tolerance

The record books show that Augusta National has a long history of showing that no one is above its rules.

During the 2024 Masters, Augusta National Golf Club told Jason Day to take off a bold Malbon vest in the middle of the round. In 2025, officials looked at his outfits ahead of time, and in 2026, they told him again to tone down his designs, which showed how strict Augusta’s dress code rulebook is.

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Frank Stranahan learned this the hard way in 1948 when he was removed from the Masters before it even started for allegedly hitting a second ball during a practice round. The reigning runner-up was gone. No exceptions made.

Even golfers who were very popular and had a lot of followers on social media learned the rules quickly. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell put up a video of their practice round that included footage of the clubhouse, but it quickly disappeared from the internet. Augusta didn’t have to say anything about it. The message got through anyway.

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The club has power over more than just players. Jack Whitaker, a famous CBS announcer, was taken off the Masters coverage in 1966 after calling the crowd a “mob” the year before. Chairman Cliff Roberts had one word and one complaint, and that was the end of his broadcasting career at Augusta.