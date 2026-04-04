Robert MacIntyre Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Robert MacIntyre is making a name for himself at the Valero Texas Open 2026. He sits at the top of the leaderboard after Round 2 at -14, four shots clear of the field. The 29-year-old Scotsman has a world ranking of 11 and career earnings past the $20 million mark. Clearly, he has come a long way from Oban.

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Born on 3 August 1996, MacIntyre turned professional in late 2017 after a strong amateur career that included the Scottish Amateur title in 2015 and a runner-up finish at the 2016 Amateur Championship. He attended McNeese State University in Louisiana before turning pro. He now has six professional wins, two of them on the PGA Tour. He also helped Team Europe win the Ryder Cup in New York last year.

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Robert MacIntyre’s net worth

As of 2026, Robert MacIntyre’s net worth is estimated to be between £5 million and £8 million. PGA Tour records show his total career earnings stand at $20,133,801, with $16,168,593 coming from PGA Tour events and $3,965,208 from majors.

2020–21 $1,034,829 2021–22 $519,870 2022–23 $1,023,050 2024 $6,370,385 2025 $9,017,192 2026* $2,168,475

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*2026 earnings are current as of April and not final.

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Moreover, the money off the course has grown alongside it.

Robert MacIntyre’s endorsements

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MacIntyre has a multi-year partnership with Nike for clothes and shoes, and TaylorMade and Titleist help him with his equipment. He works with BMW and Arnold Clark on cars, and he has a relationship with Vessel for golf bags. The golfer has also added Discovery Land Company and Mastercard to his list of sponsors.

He also has the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation logo on his bag. This is a foundation that supports research into motor neuron illness, which he has supported throughout his career.

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Robert MacIntyre’s 2026 season so far

MacIntyre opened 2026 with a tied-fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting a closing 63 to finish at -12 and collect $409,500. He followed that with results at the American Express, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Genesis Invitational before finishing fourth at THE PLAYERS Championship. Rounds of 72-72-65-69 for -10 earned him $1,225,000 and pushed his 2026 official earnings to $2,168,475.

He now leads the Valero Texas Open after Round 2 at -14 on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg in second. The tournament carries a $9,800,000 purse. A win here would be his first of the season on the PGA Tour.

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Away from the commercial side, there is a personal story worth knowing.

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Robert MacIntyre’s love life

Since the middle of 2023, MacIntyre has been dating Shannon Hartley. As per reports, Hartley went to Glasgow Caledonian University and now works as a nurse. She has been a regular at tournaments, like the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone and his win at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2024, the couple moved back to Oban so they could be closer to family. And this year, on 28th January, both welcomed a baby boy.