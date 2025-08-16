Robert MacIntyre WITB August 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Bag at BMW Championship Explored

What a season it’s been for Robert MacIntyre. The Scottish left-hander has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting players on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Fresh off his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, with 4 top-10 finishes this season, MacIntyre’s equipment choices tell a fascinating story of performance over prestige.

MacIntyre’s equipment philosophy defies conventional tour wisdom. While many professionals chase the newest technology, the Oban native builds his bag around proven performance and personal comfort. This approach paid big dividends in 2024 with victories at both the RBC Canadian Open and the Genesis Scottish Open, making him just the second Scot to win twice in one PGA Tour season since Sandy Lyle in 1988.

So, what is he carrying in his bag?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Long Game: Intelligent choices for consistency and confidence

MacIntyre’s power game is all about smart, reliable equipment rather than flashy gadgets. His Titleist TSR2 driver, set at 9 degrees, is paired with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7X shaft. This combo delivers consistent ball flight with enough forgiveness, perfect for the demanding links courses where he has secured much of his success. And his premium shaft choice helps produce the low-launch, penetrating ball flight critical to his strategic style of course management. The TSR2 retails around $600.

But the real conversation starter in MacIntyre’s bag is his 3-wood, and it’s a throwback in the best way. He still trusts a TaylorMade AeroBurner from 2015. Yes, a nearly decade-old club that most players would have long replaced. “I’ve always struggled with 3-woods ever since I was young,” Bob said. “I actually thought it broke in 2020 at Abu Dhabi… I went back into the cupboard and looked at the antiques. I hit it a couple times in the simulator, and it was doing everything it used to do when everyone else thought it was broke.” This vintage fairway wood has been a constant companion since his amateur days, surviving sponsorship changes and new models along the way. It’s a perfect example of ‘if it works, don’t fix it.’ The AeroBurner’s worn face tells the story of countless rounds and crucial shots. You’ll find the AeroBurner 2015 for around $199, but finding an unused decade-old club is a hassle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Robert MacIntyre’s hybrid of choice is the TaylorMade Stealth 2 with a 19-degree loft, perfectly suited to bridge the distance gap between his fairway woods and irons. Equipped with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 shaft, this club offers him exceptional stability and control, allowing for precision on those long approach shots from difficult lies. This combination provides MacIntyre with a reliable, penetrating ball flight and the versatility required to navigate a variety of course conditions at the highest level. The hybrid usually retails around $280.

MacIntyre’s irons continue this theme of trusted performance. His Titleist 620 CB set, spanning 4-iron through 9-iron, features a classic cavity-back design that balances forgiveness with workability, complemented by True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. While these irons are not the newest on the market, they deliver the feel and control MacIntyre demands for his precise approach shots. The entire set retails for around $1100.

With his long game this prepared, his short game doesn’t deviate from it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Short Game: Precision wedges and a putting revolution

In the scoring zone, Robert MacIntyre shows meticulous attention to wedge performance. He employs a mix of Titleist Vokey Design wedges, an SM10 at 46 degrees, SM9s at 50 and 56 degrees, and a Vokey WedgeWorks 60-degree lob wedge. This shows his readiness to optimize for performance rather than brand consistency. This carefully crafted wedge setup allows MacIntyre to attack delicate shots around the greens with confidence, tailoring bounce and grind selections to match his swing style and course conditions. This set can be found for around $780.

But the true game-changer for 2025 has been his putting transformation. After a tough showing on Augusta’s greens at the Masters, where he ranked 141st in strokes-gained putting, MacIntyre made a decisive switch, trading in his Scotty Cameron for a TaylorMade Spider Tour putter. Alongside working with putting coach Mike Kanski, a protege of famed instructor Phil Kenyon, this change reignited his confidence on the greens. It retails for $349.99.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Titleist Pro V1 ball completes the bag. Known for its consistent flight and short-game spin rates, the Pro V1 enables him to maintain control under pressure. A dozen of these cost $60.

With his confidence restored and his bag dialed in, Robert MacIntyre looks ready to push even further in the seasons ahead. Every club in his setup reflects the determination and adaptability that make him such a standout. If his equipment choices are any indication, MacIntyre’s relentless pursuit of excellence is bound to propel him toward even greater achievements, because in the end, it’s not the club; it’s the man swinging it that makes all the difference.