Rogers Charity Classic 2025: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Ken Tanigawa won the 2024 Rogers Charity Classic at 17-under, edging Richard Green by two shots. Now the tour returns to Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, where stars like Steve Alker, Padraig Harrington, and Miguel Ángel Jiménez promise another weekend of skill, experience, and storylines.
The Rogers Charity Classic offers a $2.5 million purse, with the top six finishers earning six figures. The winner takes home $375,000, the runner-up $220,000, and sixth place an even $100,000. With a 78-player field and no cut, everyone earns a payout, down to $1,250 for last place.
Beyond the money, every dollar equals a point in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, which determine playoff spots and a $2.1 million bonus pool for the top five at season’s end. While no world ranking points are awarded, the chase for Schwab Cup glory keeps the competition intense.
Here’s the full breakdown of what each players gets:
|1
|$375,000
|2
|$220,000
|3
|$180,000
|4
|$150,000
|5
|$120,000
|6
|$100,000
|7
|$90,000
|8
|$80,000
|9
|$70,000
|10
|$65,000
|11
|$60,000
|12
|$55,000
|13
|$50,000
|14
|$47,500
|15
|$45,000
|16
|$42,500
|17
|$40,000
|18
|$37,500
|19
|$35,250
|20
|$33,000
|21
|$31,000
|22
|$29,000
|23
|$27,500
|24
|$26,250
|25
|$25,000
|26
|$23,750
|27
|$22,750
|28
|$21,750
|29
|$20,750
|30
|$19,750
|31
|$18,750
|32
|$18,000
|33
|$17,250
|34
|$16,500
|35
|$15,750
|36
|$15,000
|37
|$14,250
|38
|$13,750
|39
|$13,250
|40
|$12,750
|41
|$12,250
|42
|$11,750
|43
|$11,250
|44
|$10,750
|45
|$10,250
|46
|$9,750
|47
|$9,250
|48
|$8,750
|49
|$8,250
|50
|$7,750
|51
|$7,250
|52
|$6,750
|53
|$6,250
|54
|$6,000
|55
|$5,750
|56
|$5,500
|57
|$5,250
|58
|$5,000
|59
|$4,750
|60
|$4,500
|61
|$4,250
|62
|$4,000
|63
|$3,750
|64
|$3,500
|65
|$3,250
|66
|$3,000
|67
|$2,750
|68
|$2,500
|69
|$2,350
|70
|$2,200
|71
|$2,050
|72
|$1,900
|73
|$1,750
|74
|$1,650
|75
|$1,550
|76
|$1,450
|77
|$1,350
|78
|$1,250
The Rogers Charity Classic is the 18th event of the PGA Tour Champions season. It will be played in a 54-hole stroke play format. There is no cut, so all 78 players will have a chance to compete through all three rounds. The field features a strong lineup of PGA Tour Champions veterans. Big names like Steven Alker, Richard Green, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Ricardo Gonzalez are teeing it up at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. Now that we know what’s at stake, let’s take a look at who stands at a higher possibility of clinching the title.
Heading into the Sunday rounds at the Rogers Charity Classic
At the Rogers Charity Classic on round 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, a high-worth PGA Tour veteran, made a strong move up the leaderboard. He birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead at 14-under heading into the final round. The 61-year-old is chasing his fifth win of the 2025 PGA TOUR Champions season and his 18th career victory on the champions tour. Right behind Jimenez, at one shot back, is Richard Green, who posted an 8-under second round.
Tommy Gainey, making his PGA TOUR Champions debut, stayed close with a second straight 64. He sits two shots behind Jiménez, putting him in prime position for a strong finish. Ricardo Gonzalez and Steven Alker share third place with Gainey at 12-under. Gonzalez posted a bogey-free 65, while Alker carded a 5-under 65, both looking for their next wins on the tour.
The field also features Canadian talent, including Wes Martin, Mike Weir, Gordo Burns, and Stephen Ames. Martin, a Calgary resident, earned his spot through open qualifying. Meanwhile Ames holds the best career finish for a Canadian at this event with a T5 in 2015.
With veterans and international stars in contention, the final round promises an exciting battle at the Rogers Charity Classic. Now as the Sunday round prepares to kick off, it’s not long until one of the veterans comes on top.
