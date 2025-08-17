Rogers Charity Classic 2025: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Ken Tanigawa won the 2024 Rogers Charity Classic at 17-under, edging Richard Green by two shots. Now the tour returns to Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, where stars like Steve Alker, Padraig Harrington, and Miguel Ángel Jiménez promise another weekend of skill, experience, and storylines.

The Rogers Charity Classic offers a $2.5 million purse, with the top six finishers earning six figures. The winner takes home $375,000, the runner-up $220,000, and sixth place an even $100,000. With a 78-player field and no cut, everyone earns a payout, down to $1,250 for last place.

Beyond the money, every dollar equals a point in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, which determine playoff spots and a $2.1 million bonus pool for the top five at season’s end. While no world ranking points are awarded, the chase for Schwab Cup glory keeps the competition intense.

Here’s the full breakdown of what each players gets:

1 $375,000 2 $220,000 3 $180,000 4 $150,000 5 $120,000 6 $100,000 7 $90,000 8 $80,000 9 $70,000 10 $65,000 11 $60,000 12 $55,000 13 $50,000 14 $47,500 15 $45,000 16 $42,500 17 $40,000 18 $37,500 19 $35,250 20 $33,000 21 $31,000 22 $29,000 23 $27,500 24 $26,250 25 $25,000 26 $23,750 27 $22,750 28 $21,750 29 $20,750 30 $19,750 31 $18,750 32 $18,000 33 $17,250 34 $16,500 35 $15,750 36 $15,000 37 $14,250 38 $13,750 39 $13,250 40 $12,750 41 $12,250 42 $11,750 43 $11,250 44 $10,750 45 $10,250 46 $9,750 47 $9,250 48 $8,750 49 $8,250 50 $7,750 51 $7,250 52 $6,750 53 $6,250 54 $6,000 55 $5,750 56 $5,500 57 $5,250 58 $5,000 59 $4,750 60 $4,500 61 $4,250 62 $4,000 63 $3,750 64 $3,500 65 $3,250 66 $3,000 67 $2,750 68 $2,500 69 $2,350 70 $2,200 71 $2,050 72 $1,900 73 $1,750 74 $1,650 75 $1,550 76 $1,450 77 $1,350 78 $1,250

The Rogers Charity Classic is the 18th event of the PGA Tour Champions season. It will be played in a 54-hole stroke play format. There is no cut, so all 78 players will have a chance to compete through all three rounds. The field features a strong lineup of PGA Tour Champions veterans. Big names like Steven Alker, Richard Green, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Ricardo Gonzalez are teeing it up at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. Now that we know what’s at stake, let’s take a look at who stands at a higher possibility of clinching the title.

Heading into the Sunday rounds at the Rogers Charity Classic

At the Rogers Charity Classic on round 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, a high-worth PGA Tour veteran, made a strong move up the leaderboard. He birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead at 14-under heading into the final round. The 61-year-old is chasing his fifth win of the 2025 PGA TOUR Champions season and his 18th career victory on the champions tour. Right behind Jimenez, at one shot back, is Richard Green, who posted an 8-under second round.

Tommy Gainey, making his PGA TOUR Champions debut, stayed close with a second straight 64. He sits two shots behind Jiménez, putting him in prime position for a strong finish. Ricardo Gonzalez and Steven Alker share third place with Gainey at 12-under. Gonzalez posted a bogey-free 65, while Alker carded a 5-under 65, both looking for their next wins on the tour.

The field also features Canadian talent, including Wes Martin, Mike Weir, Gordo Burns, and Stephen Ames. Martin, a Calgary resident, earned his spot through open qualifying. Meanwhile Ames holds the best career finish for a Canadian at this event with a T5 in 2015.

With veterans and international stars in contention, the final round promises an exciting battle at the Rogers Charity Classic. Now as the Sunday round prepares to kick off, it’s not long until one of the veterans comes on top.