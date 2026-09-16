‘Rory Is a Legend’: Major Winner Shares Honest Feelings on Rory McIlroy After Winning Inaugural Award

One-time major winner Aaron Rai is ready to compete alongside Rory McIlroy at Wentworth Club in the UK this week for the BMW PGA Championship. However, the Englishman met the World No. 2 for a different reason on Tuesday, when Rai was presented with the inaugural ‘Rory McIlroy Award.’ Following the ceremony, the 31-year-old first reflected on what the prestigious honor meant to him before sharing his feelings about the World No. 2.

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“On a personal level, it’s a really special and huge achievement,” said Rai, according to the DP World Tour. “They’re the four biggest events that we have in the sport, and to have an award that’s associated with performances in those four events in 2026 means a lot to me.”

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“Rory is a legend of the modern game, and he’s got a hell of a long way to go in what he’s going to achieve and to be the winner of that award and what it represents means a lot to me,” Rai added. “He’s a player that I’ve looked up to massively as a kid, and having the opportunity to play with him, compete with him, get advice from him as well over the years… to win the inaugural award that has his name on it is extremely special.”

Of course, the DP World Tour named the award after McIlroy to honour him for becoming the first European (and sixth player in history) to achieve a career Grand Slam. The Tour presents the award to the member who earns the most Race to Dubai points across the four men’s major championships (the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open).

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McIlroy himself is ineligible to win the award, but Aaron Rai became the inaugural recipient of the 2026 award after earning 1,876.5 points. It was possible because of Rai’s 2026 major campaign, highlighted by his maiden major victory at the PGA Championship. He finished 9-under after a final-round 65 at Aronimink Golf Club, becoming the first English golfer to win the event in 107 years. His other major wins are 48th place at the Masters, tied for 11th at the U.S. Open, and tied for 79th at The Open.

Notably, shortly after learning in July that he had won the award, Rai revealed that McIlroy is an “inspiration” to him. While the Northern Irishman’s success on the golf course is undoubtedly commendable, Rai said his admiration for the World No. 2 extends beyond his achievements, citing “the person he is and the way he conducts himself” as another reason for his respect.

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Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy was “truly” impressed by Rai becoming the inaugural recipient of the award. And he highlighted the Englishman’s impressive performance down the stretch at Aronimink. The World No. 2 praised Rai, calling him hardworking and talented while emphasizing his qualities.

In any case, McIlroy isn’t the only one who has an award named after him. The award joins four other prestigious annual European Tour awards named after influential figures in golf. Those are: the Seve Ballesteros Award for Players’ Player of the Year, the Harry Vardon Trophy for the Race to Dubai winner, the Sir Henry Cotton Award for Rookie of the Year, and the John Jacobs Trophy for the Legends Tour Order of Merit winner.

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It appears Rai is more than pleased to receive an award named after someone who has inspired him. Meanwhile, McIlroy clearly feels Rai deserved the honor because of his efforts this year.