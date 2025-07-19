Rory McIlroy Accepts Scottie Scheffler’s ‘Inevitable’ Threat In Front of His Home Crowd

The world is singing Scottie Scheffler‘s praises, and for good reason! He’s been the dominant force in golf since May, leaving other players, including Rory McIlroy, in his wake. At The Open Championship, Scheffler’s performance has been nothing short of impressive, with McIlroy trailing behind him once again. Despite McIlroy’s fine third-round score, it’s clear that Scheffler’s got the momentum with a score of 14 under par, and predictions suggest he’ll reach 20-under par by the end of the tournament. And it’s not only fans who have respect for the world’s number one, as it turns out; one of his biggest rivals is also an admirer.

Speaking on The 153rd Open, Rory McIlroy expressed his admiration for Scottie Scheffler, saying, “Scottie Scheffler is – it’s inevitable. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he’s become a (indiscernible) player.” McIlroy’s got a point; Scheffler’s been on fire, and his putting skills have taken his game to the next level. “He’s improved so much with his putter,” McIlroy noted, acknowledging the challenge ahead.

McIlroy’s not one to back down from a challenge, though! “If I can get out tomorrow and get off to a similar start to what I did today, get the crowd going, hopefully he tails out a couple groups behind me, and you never know,” he said with a hint of optimism. McIlroy’s strategy is to play a solid round and see what happens. “I just need to go out and play another really good round of golf tomorrow and see what happens,” he said.

Well, it sure seems McIlroy is on the path to make that happen, but not without some bizarre moments on the course! During his Round 3 shot at Royal Portrush, McIlroy hit his second shot from the rough on the 11th hole and somehow managed to unearth another ball in mid-swing – a Titleist 4 that was embedded in the ground a few inches ahead of his ball. McIlroy called it “one of the most weird, ridiculous things I’ve ever seen” and even joked about a potential penalty for the stray ball.

The strange incident didn’t help his game, as McIlroy bogeyed the hole after a promising start with three birdies in four holes. But he quickly made up for it with a monster 56-foot putt for eagle on the 12th hole. Yet McIlroy is very aware that it’s going to be hard to get to Scheffler’s level. “But yeah, it’s going to be tough to catch him tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does.” But maybe he is forgetting the power he has over Scheffler: The support of a home crowd.

Rory McIlroy doesn’t want to ‘let them (his home crowd) down’

Rory McIlroy’s got a weight on his shoulders — the expectations of an entire country. “Look, I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don’t want to let them down,” he said. That’s a lot of pressure, especially considering his disastrous 2019 Open Championship debut on home soil, where he carded an 8 on the first hole. But McIlroy’s handling it like a pro, and he’s determined to make the most of the situation.

It’s admirable, really, how McIlroy’s aware of the crowd’s expectations and is determined not to disappoint. “I felt like I dealt with it really well today,” he said after the first round, and it’s clear he’s relieved to have gotten off to a solid round on Saturday as well. The crowd’s backing him, and we sure hope it stays like that — that’s a recipe for some thrilling golf! With McIlroy’s talent and experience, he’s bound to put on a show, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how he’ll perform. What do you think will happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!