Rory McIlroy Addresses ‘Beef’ With Keegan Bradley After Their Relationship Strained During Ryder Cup

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, we take a look at Rory McIlroy's comments regarding his "beef" he had with Keegan Bradley. McIlroy also sheds light on "the real issue." Additionally, he also shares his opinion on one aspect in which Team Europe may be behind USA in terms of the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup controversy that dominated golf headlines for weeks finally has its clearest explanation. And that too, from the man at its center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rory McIlroy addressed the Keegan Bradley saga during The Shotgun Start’s 2025 Year in Review episode, released on December 16. The Northern Irishman admitted his public comments about Bradley’s dual role were deliberate gamesmanship, while also expressing genuine sympathy for the position Bradley was thrust into.

“I think Keegan was put in a tough spot,” McIlroy said. “It came so out of left field that he was offered this job, and especially as one of the best players in the world in his prime, like it was just it was an impossible position to be put into, especially after winning the Travelers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing made everything worse. Bradley wasn’t some elder statesman transitioning into leadership. He was a player in peak form. The captaincy announcement came on July 8, 2024, when Bradley sat inside the top-20 of the Official World Golf Rankings. He would climb as high as World No. 7 in the months that followed. By August 2025, he remained at No. 13, still one of the best players in the game.

McIlroy acknowledged what many suspected: his repeated public statements questioning whether Bradley could “do both” weren’t innocent observations.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Tour 2015: US Open Championship JUN 17 June 17, 2015..Rory McIlroy finishes up on the 18th green during a Wednesday practice round for the U.S. Open at CHAMBERS BAY, University Place, Washington. . .George Holland / Cal Media. University Place Washington U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20150615_zaf_ch4_005.jpg GeorgexHollandx csmphototwo114879

“It was a little bit of gamesmanship when I kept saying, well, you can’t do both, and whatever you know, obviously I’m trying to get in the heads and trying to do anything I can to, like you know, be that person for Europe,” McIlroy admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the gamesmanship came with genuine empathy. McIlroy recalled Bradley’s visible struggle during the Ryder Cup week at Bethpage Black, where the American ultimately chose not to pick himself despite his form. “I felt for him, especially felt for him that week when you know he’s talking about all he wanted to do was be out there and play with the guys, and like it was, it was tough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Bradley had responded to McIlroy’s comments diplomatically back in August, acknowledging, “He might be right. We don’t know. No one knows.” He also questioned how McIlroy would know, since no one had been a playing captain in the modern era. The last was Arnold Palmer in 1963. So where does the tension actually sit? McIlroy was direct about that, too.

When asked if there was lingering beef between himself and Bradley, McIlroy confirmed that any personal friction had passed. “There might have been for like a week or two afterwards, but we’ve gotten past that.”

The real issue? “I think that’s between Keegan and Luke.” That redirect, toward European captain Luke Donald rather than Bradley, hints at dynamics within Team Europe that remain unexplored publicly. However, McIlroy’s critique extended beyond personalities. He pointed to something more fundamental.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy identifies structural gap between Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America

Rory McIlroy framed Bradley’s impossible position as symptomatic of a larger organizational divide. “I think Team USA is fine. I just think what Europe has, we have maybe some inbuilt advantages with the structure we have around sort of Ryder Cup Europe,” McIlroy explained.

The difference comes down to continuity and presence. Europe has dedicated staff working year-round on Ryder Cup preparation. “We have people that work 24/7 all year on the Ryder Cup, and we see these people, you know, weekly or if not monthly at European Tour events. And the American team doesn’t quite have that same structure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy wasn’t gloating. He was diagnosed. The implication was clear: Bradley’s predicament wasn’t a failure of individual judgment. It was a byproduct of how the PGA of America approaches Ryder Cup leadership. “That speaks more to the sort of structure of the PGA of America and where they’re at,” McIlroy said. “Organizationally is where we’re maybe a step ahead.”

He even left the door open for American reform. “Maybe one day the USA sorts of rejigs that and comes up with a similar structure.”

Team Europe won the 2025 Ryder Cup 15–13 at Bethpage Black, marjing their first victory on American soil since the Miracle of Medinah in 2012. McIlroy contributed 3.5 points across five sessions. Bradley watched from the sideline, having made the decision his circumstances demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy has cooled. McIlroy and Bradley have moved on. But the structural questions McIlroy raised and the tension with Donald he hinted at, suggest the Ryder Cup conversation is far from finished.