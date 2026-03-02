Rory McIlroy Already Preparing Masters Defense as Quiet Augusta Visit Comes to Light

February 21, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: RORY MCILROY tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country club in Pacific Palisades, California. Golf_PGATour_GenesisInvitational_ PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAt158 20260221_zsp_t158_060 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

February 21, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: RORY MCILROY tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country club in Pacific Palisades, California. Golf_PGATour_GenesisInvitational_ PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAt158 20260221_zsp_t158_060 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Rory McIlroy had one of the best seasons last year. Winning the Masters at Augusta last year, McIlroy also completed his Career Grand Slam after waiting for more than a decade. Surprisingly, he does not seem to be satisfied with all the accolades he has gotten till now. Hungry for more, the Northern Irish star is coming back to defend his title at Augusta. And he is leaving no stone unturned, preparing for the same.

“Rory Mcllroy’s preparation for his title defence at The Masters has begun with the reigning Champion revealing post round at TGL that he took a scouting trip to Augusta National this past Saturday,” read an X post from NUCLR GOLF.

Surely, this only makes it more evident how focused the former world number 1 is ahead of this year’s masters. Trying to assess the conditions and anticipate what might be waiting for him, McIlroy’s latest stunt speaks volumes about how badly he wants to do a double. After all, there will be some stiff competition waiting for him from the likes of Scottie Scheffler and, probably, a returning Tiger Woods! Interestingly, McIlroy’s intense drive to make it count for a second time does have a hidden reason.

The world number 1 has got his coveted green jacket. But he wants to repeat the antics once more in 2026 and secure himself a second green jacket. Now, there is surely the champion’s instinct that is driving him to go for gold one more time. Unfortunately, all of his celebratory antics happened in the absence of his parents.

Throughout his career, his father, Gerry, has been a strong driving force. He has always supported him from beside the fairways. Thus, it is one of the unfinished dreams of McIlroy that he wants his father to remain a living witness to his Masters win.

Detailing his expectations further, the golfer, in an interview, said, “My dad wasn’t there when I won, so I think that’ll be a cool moment to be with him. It’ll be emotional. Like, I still get a little emotional thinking about it. But it’ll be really cool. To go there, I have a lot of members there that have become good friends over the years.”

McIlroy also said, “To be able to enjoy that with them and play the golf course again and sort of reminisce over the good and the bad that happened over the course of the week, yeah, that’ll be really cool.”

As he is fine-tuning his game ahead of the coveted tournament, the 46-year-old has had an impressive start to 2026. Playing in the Dubai Invitational, the Northern Irish star secured a 3rd place finish.

Meanwhile, as McIlroy is showing no signs of slowing down, a PGA Tour pro shared his two cents on his retirement timeline.

PGA Tour star Joel Dahmen predicts early retirement for Rory McIlroy

Following his Career Grand Slam last year, most people thought that McIlroy would now be thinking about his retirement plans. But it did not happen. Going full steam ahead, the former world number 1 has announced his arrival in the 2026 season. Yet, PGA Tour pro Dahmen believes that fans are in to witness a premature retirement decision from McIlroy.

Imago Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 DUBAI, UAE – JANUARY 23: Rory McIlroy competes during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on January 23, 2026. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Dubai United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

Speaking with Trey Wingo, Dahmen said, “I mean, Rory, this is what, let’s call him, 35, 36 maybe. So, I mean, he’s worth, I mean, I think he’s going to be the next billionaire or something out there. It’s like, is he going to want to play after 40? So, it’ll be curious to see a lot of these guys won’t even continue on that path. I don’t think they will because they already have; they’ve done everything they can in the game, and they have enough money that it doesn’t matter anymore.”

According to his point of view, there is no need for McIlroy to grind for much longer. That’s because he has already won everything and has also earned enough money. Thus, speaking about the motivation to carry on, Dahmen believes McIlroy will have none.

Well, that might be true in the long run. But as of now, fans will be eagerly waiting to see whether McIlroy can clinch a double at Augusta.