Rory McIlroy Announces Bold Business Plans After Roger Federer Meeting

After 18 years and 45 professional wins across multiple tours, Rory McIlroy said, “At this point, I want to play golf when I want to play golf. I want to play in the locations that I love to go to, and I want to play the majors and the Ryder Cup. That’s it.” The 36-year-old isn’t slowing down; he’s reshaping his career around business with TPG Sports. His mentor? Tennis legend Roger Federer.

Speaking at the CEO Council Forum, the 36-year-old explained how Federer’s approach helped him. Back in 2013, when he started his own company with business partner Sean O’Flaherty, he followed LeBron James’ business model. O’Flaherty even spoke with Maverick Carter and LeBron’s team to understand their structure.

But Federer’s approach made more sense.

“The one that really stands out to me that I think has done a really good job in protecting his brand and making a smooth transition to that second part of his career is Roger Federer,” McIlroy exclaimed.

“Roger’s made some great investments in things over the last few years, and he’s really leveraged his brand and where he sits in the global sports ecosystem to make a difference in those investments.”

What caught McIlroy’s attention was how the Swiss maestro turned a setback into an opportunity.

When Nike didn’t renew Federer’s contract, he didn’t scramble. He launched his own brand, in partnership with Uniqlo for apparel, and backed On Running, a Swiss sportswear brand.

McIlroy has spent time with Federer and his manager, Tony Godsick, studying the approach.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Tour 2015: US Open Championship JUN 17 June 17, 2015..Rory McIlroy finishes up on the 18th green during a Wednesday practice round for the U.S. Open at CHAMBERS BAY, University Place, Washington. . .George Holland / Cal Media. University Place Washington U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20150615_zaf_ch4_005.jpg GeorgexHollandx csmphototwo114879

“They would say that was a serendipitous, lucky thing that happened, that Nike didn’t re-up,” McIlroy remarked.

“But I think in this business, you make your own luck as well.”

The strategy shows up in how McIlroy picks his tournaments now.

A few years ago, Federer mentioned that competing in new places energized him late in his career. The golfer took note of that immediately. Returning to the same events year after year had become “a little bit monotonous and a little bit tedious.”

Well, this spring at Augusta showed the strategy works.

McIlroy won his first green jacket while playing fewer tournaments than ever before. And you know who was present there to watch him play?

Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki.

Later, the winner of 20 Grand Slams posted on Instagram: “Incredible to have been at @themasters this year! The energy, the setting, and the level of play were truly something special. Huge congrats to @rorymcilroy on winning the green jacket. Thanks to everyone who made the experience so memorable. Now, if you’ll excuse me… time for an emergency 9 ⛳️🏌️.”

Federer’s advice isn’t just philosophical for McIlroy – it’s become a calculated business strategy that helps in increasing the reach on the global stage.

Exploring new frontiers, Rory McIlroy’s move into India and Australia

Rory McIlroy isn’t just cutting back his schedule; he’s being strategic about where he shows up. In October 2025, he played in the inaugural DP World India Championship in Delhi, a market where golf is growing but lacks the star power of the U.S. and European tours.

The move makes business sense, though.

India represents untapped territory for golf sponsorships and partnerships. By showing up in Delhi, he positions himself as the bridge between global brands and emerging markets. It’s the same approach Federer used when expanding his portfolio beyond tennis – find where the growth is happening and get there first.

Australia presents a similar opportunity.

When McIlroy competes in these regions, he does more than just play golf; he enters new markets. His participation in countries like India and Australia supports the business side of his career. By playing in places where golf is growing, he makes a significant impact. For sponsors and partners, McIlroy provides a way to reach new markets.

His schedule resembles a golfer’s calendar and a business development roadmap.

The strategy is simple: fewer tournaments, bigger impact. McIlroy would rather make three strategic appearances that open new markets than grind through twenty events that don’t move his business forward. Federer proved this works, and he is following the blueprint.