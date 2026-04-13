Rory McIlroy Apologizes to Masters Volunteers Immediately After ‘Green Jacket’ Triumph

Winning back-to-back Masters is a challenging feat. Scrambling from pine straw on the 72nd hole with a title on the line is a completely different challenge. Rory McIlroy finished 12-under, won by one shot, and made history. But the green jacket holder first addressed the people who cleared his path.

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“To the volunteers, I made you work overtime this week,” he said. “I needed to clear a lot of patrons because I hit it in a lot of pine straw. Thank you for that. This tournament wouldn’t be the tournament it is without you guys, so thank you very much.”

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The gratitude wasn’t performative, as his scramble from the trees and sand on 18 to finish 12-under and win by one shot was the defining image of a week where McIlroy hit just 31 fairways across four rounds. It marks the lowest by any Masters champion in recorded history, at 55.4% driving accuracy.

He went -5 on Thursday when missing fairways on par-4s and par-5s, matched only by Phil Mickelson in 2010 and bettered only by Hideki Matsuyama’s -6 in 2021. The volunteers weren’t just background staff this week. They were practically part of his short-game strategy.

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Not only that, Rory McIlroy also thanked the patrons.

“To all the patrons, the support I feel and the atmosphere you provide for all the players truly make this a one-of-a-kind golf tournament.”

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The patrons’ involvement this week told its own story. Patrons followed him in massive galleries, cheering on almost every shot, with roars echoing through Augusta, particularly during his record-breaking second round.

During Saturday’s third round, a patron on the 17th hole shouted, “Give me back my son” at McIlroy, referencing Ransom; he was later removed. But looking at this week collectively, the cheers from the gallery faded away; that moment was quick.

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Rory McIlroy had arrived at Augusta better prepared than almost any other player in the field. He skipped the Valspar Championship, Houston Open, and Valero Texas Open, instead making day trips from his Jupiter, Florida, home to practice at Augusta.

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“I did a couple of days where I dropped Poppy off at school, flew up here, played, landed back home, and had dinner,” he said. “I honestly just don’t like the three tournaments leading up to this event. I’d rather come up here.”

After a second-round 65 that gave him a six-shot lead at the 36-hole mark, the logic was difficult to argue with.

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Sunday brought a different kind of pressure. Cameron Young and Justin Rose both led by two strokes at separate points on the back nine before McIlroy scrambled home for a one-shot win. He became just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90), and Tiger Woods (2001-02). It’s his sixth major overall.

Well, Rory McIlroy’s gratitude didn’t stop at the volunteers and patrons. In his full winner’s speech, it got deeply personal.

The people behind Rory McIlroy’s success

Erica and Poppy were the first people he mentioned. “They have to put up with me at home. Trust me, sometimes that’s a tough thing to do,” he said with a smile. Poppy, he joked, may love Masters week more for the ice cream than the golf.

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His parents almost didn’t make the trip. They had convinced themselves their absence led to his 2025 win and that showing up would jinx it. And it was Rory McIlroy who had to talk them into coming.

“I’m glad we proved that wrong,” he said.

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Caddy Harry Diamond got a compliment. “That number one on the boiler looks pretty good. I think you should keep it for next year.”

Behind that line was a full support team, Sean, Niall, Roe, Fax, Dr. Bob, and coach Michael Bannon, whom McIlroy credited equally.

He closed by calling the Masters “the shining light of tournament golf” and confirmed he will return in 2027. For a player who spent years chasing this title, that commitment felt less like a formality and more like someone who simply never wants to leave.