Rory McIlroy Beats Wyndham Clark and Co. to Claim Second TGL Win of the Season

To say that the TGL season two has been a season of miracles would hardly be an overstatement. Last season, Rory McIlroy and the Boston team went winless for the entire season, finishing at the bottom of the five-team ladder. This time, however, they started their season on a pretty good note, beating Los Angeles in the first match of 2026.
A repeat of that was witnessed during their match against The Bay. As per the latest news, team Boston (McIlroy) has defeated team The Bay (Wyndham Clark) 9-1. Which is as good as you can get from TGL on TV. This is, however, hardly surprising if you remember anything from Boston’s first win.
View this post on Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT