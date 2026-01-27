Latest
Rory McIlroy Beats Wyndham Clark and Co. to Claim Second TGL Win of the Season

Sudha Kumari

Jan 26, 2026 | 9:30 PM EST

Imago

Imago

To say that the TGL season two has been a season of miracles would hardly be an overstatement. Last season, Rory McIlroy and the Boston team went winless for the entire season, finishing at the bottom of the five-team ladder. This time, however, they started their season on a pretty good note, beating Los Angeles in the first match of 2026.

A repeat of that was witnessed during their match against The Bay. As per the latest news, team Boston (McIlroy) has defeated team The Bay (Wyndham Clark) 9-1. Which is as good as you can get from TGL on TV. This is, however, hardly surprising if you remember anything from Boston’s first win.

This is a developing story…

