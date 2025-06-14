Rory McIlroy Blames Media for Habit That He Was Constantly Criticized For

Rory McIlroy is hitting some nerves. After his sensational Masters triumph just eight weeks ago, where he completed golf’s career grand slam, McIlroy’s stock was at an all-time high. He looked like the man to beat once again, but things have taken a dramatic turn. On the course, McIlroy has struggled, admitting he doesn’t know what his new goals are as his fate hung in the balance at Oakmont. He stood over his drive on the 18th tee, needing par to secure his weekend.

After a shaky start, where he pulled his drive into a fairway bunker on the opening hole and failed to get it back out, and another double bogey at the third hole due to an errant drive and failed bunker shot. McIlroy battled back and secured a spot for the weekend. But his struggles did not end there. Off the course, he’s been making headlines for skipping media duties, including all four days at the PGA Championship after a leak about his driver failing a USGA test.

He also skipped speaking to the press after his opening round at Oakmont, which doesn’t bode well for his already strained relationship with the media. McIlroy’s reluctance to engage with reporters has become more noticeable this year, and what’s even more concerning to many is how McIlroy is so unfazed by that. Speaking in a post-round interview at Oakmont, McIlroy did not hold back on what he thinks of all the media controversies surrounding him. When asked if his frustration on the course was linked to avoiding the media for six major rounds, McIlroy bluntly replied, “No, not really. It’s more a frustration with you guys.”

He elaborated, “I’m just, yeah, I don’t know. I have, I’ve been totally available for the last few years, and I’m not saying — maybe not you guys, but maybe more just the whole thing.” The driver controversy was also mentioned as a contributing factor, with McIlroy admitting, “Yeah, part of — I mean, that was a part of it.” McIlroy seems to be embracing his newfound assertiveness, declaring, “I feel like I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want to do, yeah.”

When asked if he was daring the Tour to take action, McIlroy shot back, “No, I’m not daring them to do anything. I hope they don’t change it because it would, you know — this is, it’s a nice luxury to have.” With his candid responses, McIlroy is unapologetically himself and many do not like that.

Former Ryder Cup Captain thinks Rory McIlroy has ‘something going on with the media’

Paul McGinley, Rory McIlroy’s former Ryder Cup captain, isn’t holding back on his thoughts about McIlroy’s recent media snub. McGinley notes that McIlroy’s behavior is puzzling, saying, “He’s got something going on with the media. I’m not quite sure what it is.” As someone who’s seen McIlroy thrive in the spotlight, McGinley finds it particularly interesting that McIlroy has suddenly turned his back on the media. McGinley emphasizes the importance of player engagement for the sport’s growth, pointing out that top players like McIlroy have a responsibility to connect with fans.

McGinley believes that golf should mandate its stars to participate in media interactions, regardless of their performance. “Why isn’t golf mandating these guys to do it? They are playing for ridiculously high prize funds week on week on week. They’ve got to give a little back,” McGinley argues, adding that it’s essential for the sport’s product and fan connection. With McIlroy’s silence sparking debate, it’s clear that his actions have implications beyond his own game – but will McIlroy’s approach change anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!