Rory McIlroy Breaks Down Over Family’s ‘Sacrifices’ Mid-Speech at BBC SPOTY Ceremony

It has been thirty-six years since a golfer last won the SPOTY award, but it has not changed. Rory McIlroy winning the Masters after eleven years made the change happen. It was an emotional moment. BBC Sport shared a clip of McIlroy’s acceptance speech, and the Northern Irishman’s voice wavered as he turned his gratitude toward family.

“But my family… My mum and dad sacrificed so much for me. You know, I obviously wouldn’t be here without them. So mum and dad, if you’re watching – thank you,” McIlroy said, echoing the tribute he gave his parents after wearing the Green Jacket, thanking them for their sacrifices.

The 36-year-old became the first golfer to claim the award since Nick Faldo in 1989. He beat finalists including Ellie Kildunne and Lando Norris in the public vote. McIlroy’s 2025 season justified the recognition. He completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta in April, becoming the sixth player in history and the first European to do so. Months later, he contributed 3.5 points as Europe secured its first away Ryder Cup victory since 2012 at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy’s SPOTY win carries weight as he has been close before. In 2014, McIlroy finished second to Lewis Hamilton despite winning two majors that year, including The Open at Royal Liverpool, and contributing to Europe’s Ryder Cup victory. The award slipped away then. It didn’t this time.

“2025 has been the year that I made my dreams come true – from Augusta to the Ryder Cup and everything else in between. It really has been the year that dreams are made of,” McIlroy said during the speech.

“We didn’t have much money growing up, so my dad took on extra jobs, my mum worked night shifts in a factory just to be able to support my dream of playing golf. So everything I do and everything that I’m able to accomplish, the first thing I think about is them because if it weren’t for them, then you know I wouldn’t be standing here today,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy’s win carried significance beyond his own story, highlighting the complexities of being a golfer. It isn’t a shiny sport, and golfers rarely break through in a public vote dominated by football, Formula 1, and Olympic athletes. This year, McIlroy changed that not through campaigning, but through a season so complete it left little room for debate.

Standing on that stage in Salford, McIlroy wasn’t thinking about the doubters or the 36-year drought. He was thinking about a factory in Northern Ireland and the parents who believed before anyone else did.