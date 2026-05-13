Rory McIlroy Brings Young Fan to Tears With Heartwarming Gesture at PGA Championship

At the 2019 WGC-Mexico, Rory McIlroy cheered up two crying kids at the scoring tent near the 18th green after a runner-up finish. Then, at the 2025 Irish Open, he flipped a ball to a girl, and she wept into her father’s chest. Now, at Aronimink this week, he has won hearts with another kind gesture.

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After his practice round at Aronimink Golf Club, McIlroy stopped to sign autographs and pose for a few pictures outside the clubhouse. It was during that time that he gave his autograph to a young girl wearing a pink Nike cap, leaving her so overwhelmed that she broke down in tears. The clip went viral instantly.

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This is not the first time a small McIlroy gesture has produced that kind of reaction.

At the 2025 Irish Open at the K Club, he flipped a ball to a girl of about eight or nine just before heading into the press tent, and she was so overwhelmed she buried her face in her father’s chest and cried. When McIlroy later saw the footage, he remained humble.

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“It’s not like it’s some great gesture,” he said. “I’m handing a kid a ball. If that makes them a fan of golf for life or makes them want to get into it or play it more, that’s a really cool thing.”

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The pattern stretches back further. At the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, McIlroy had just finished runner-up when he noticed two boys in the crowd dressed like him, visibly upset over the result. Instead of heading straight out, he brought them into the locker room, gave them signed shoes and gloves, and spent time with them personally. Athletes rarely do that after a painful loss. That clip still circulates. Then, at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina, after reaching world number one for the ninth time, McIlroy reunited with Kyler Aubrey, a disabled fan he had first met a decade earlier in the same state. He hugged him, joked about being “2-for-2,” and invited him to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

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The golfer has spoken about where this comes from. Growing up, he attended the World Match Play at Wentworth during school holidays, and he remembers Sam Torrance tossing him a ball and Mark O’Meara doing the same, fresh off winning both the 1998 Masters and the Open Championship. “I think that’s why I have such an affinity for this place,” McIlroy said of Wentworth, “because I had that experience as a child.” He knows exactly what those moments feel like from the other side of the rope.

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Rory McIlroy enters the 2026 PGA Championship chasing his seventh major title after winning back-to-back Masters, and while he sits at world number two behind Scottie Scheffler. He showed up this week with a painful foot, a toenail he pulled out himself the night before, and shoes half a size larger to get him through the week.

Fans online could not stop talking about the Aronimink moment

The clip spread fast, and the responses were immediate.

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“They’ll never forget this day,” wrote one fan. Even though the 6x major champion arrived at the PGA Championship with blisters, he stopped to take pictures with fans and signed for them. No one watching missed that detail.

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“Making so many dreams come true! Love this,” said another. Hundreds were at Aronimink that Tuesday, chasing him along the rope lines. One girl got his signature. That was enough to break her.

“That little girl is shook, bless her,” read another reaction. The image told the full story: a face in a pink Nike cap overwhelmed with joy, and the loud electric crowd around her, completely unaware of what had happened to her.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” was another comment. A seven-time major contender, custom shoes, a throbbing foot, and he still stopped for a kid.

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“He’s come a long way and is a great ambassador for the game. He’s a real one, other than a blister,” one fan added.

They made a playful jab at the tiny blister on his foot that McIlroy treated earlier this week at Aronimink.

Some gestures cost nothing. This one meant everything.