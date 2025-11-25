Rory McIlroy Confirms Everyone’s Worst Fears With New LIV Golf-PGA Tour Merger Update

Have we forgotten about the $1B PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger? For a while, it looked like the two mega entities would finally merge, with Tiger Woods roping in and Donald Trump offering his White House as a common meeting point. Rory McIlroy, the harshest critic of the League, softened his voice, too. Yet, there was no conclusion, and the merger had hit a dead end. And as per McIlroy, a conclusion is still afar.

“Golf is in such a good place,” McIlroy said at the CNBC CEO Council Forum before answering further. “I think for golf in general, it would be better if there was unification, but I just think with what’s happened over the last few years, it’s going to be very difficult to be able to do that.” Calling himself the “supporter of the traditional structure of men’s golf,” the Irishman critically remarked, “We have to realize we were trying to deal with people that were acting in some ways irrationally, just in terms of the capital they were allocating and the money they were spending.”

The irrationality that he talks about is likely the losses LIV has incurred in the past few years. In 2024, LIV only generated $64.9M in revenue, while its expenditure was a whopping $526.7M. That’s eight times higher than incoming revenue. Then, in international operations, it’s reported that the Saudi-backed league lost a total of $1.1 B in the last three years. The only reason it keeps running is due to the money PIF injects. And if one were to heed McIlroy’s prophecy, LIV will have to keep spending more money in the future.

“It’s been four or five years, and there hasn’t been a return yet,” McIlroy observed. “…A lot of these guys’ contracts are up. They’re going to ask for the same number or even bigger numbers. They’ve spent $5 billion or $6 billion, and they’re going to have to spend another $5 billion or $6 billion just to maintain where they are.”

There are many players like Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka whose contracts are about to expire in a year or two. These contracts were signed with massive nine-figure checks, with Rahm reportedly taking more than $300 M. With losses in broadcast rights and PIF reducing its spending, it’s highly unlikely that Rahm and Co. will be offered the same amount to renew their contract (at least 50-70% less). Perhaps that’s why Koepka has been open-minded about coming back to the PGA Tour side.

For Rahm, though, the matter might look worse. He is already in knee-deep trouble due to his DP World Tour fines, which he is not ready to pay. With his court case, he might face a ban from the Tour. Moreover, he did not contest in any end-of-season DPWT event, leaving the ball on the edge. If he loses LIV Golf and also refuses to maintain stable relations with his “home” tour, where else will he go? Thinking of the same, McIlroy shares his contentment over his status.

“I’m way more comfortable being on a PGA Tour side than on their side, but who knows what will happen?”

The fear McIlroy expresses was in relation to everything that’s been happening in other sports. He took the example of boxing and motorsport and reflected on how they “have been fractured for so long.” For those who don’t know, boxing has four different bodies that hold separate championships. Very similar to how the LIV-PGA Tour has been holding its marquee events. Similarly, NASCAR and IndyCar have competing markets for sponsorship and viewership, again echoing golf’s rival leagues.

Tuning into that, McIlroy does not want the same for his sport. And it might not happen, because the Northern Irishman has a firm belief in Brian Rolapp’s leadership.

Why is Rory McIlroy all-in on the PGA Tour’s new CEO?

“The leadership that Brian has shown already and where he wants the PGA Tour to go,” said Rory McIlroy. “I trust that his guidance and leadership will position us in the right place.”

This confidence in the PGA Tour’s new leader is not new for McIlroy. After Brian Rolapp stepped in, replacing Jay Monahan, McIlroy reportedly held a 90-minute one-on-one meeting with him. He also praised Rolapp’s “fresh perspective” and his willingness to do it quickly and openly. This was in stark contrast with how Monahan dealt with things in his tenure, especially the secret “framework agreement” with PIF back in 2023.

Also, Rolapp has stepped into these shoes with a blank sheet of paper. That’s probably the reason why he did not loop in on the merger deal with LIV since his arrival. The enemy-to-lover trope between the two entities seemingly came to a standstill when he stepped in. He also created a nine-member committee chaired by Tiger Woods and has brought in voices from the NFL to modernize the sport.

At the same time, the biggest change Rolapp might be planning to bring is a reduction in tournaments. His focus relies on creating “events that really matter,” and he is planning to pursue scarcity. This echoes word-for-word McIlroy’s unease with the PGA Tour, which resulted in him considering an early retirement.