Rory McIlroy Dealt Massive Injury Blow as He Exits Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy was slowly finding his way up the leaderboards in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. But his campaign came to an abrupt end on Saturday. The World No. 2 was forced to withdraw ahead of his scheduled third-round tee time at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Rory McIlroy WD (back injury) prior to his third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard,” shared the official X handle of PGA Tour Communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Irishman was slated to tee off at 12:55 pm alongside Ryan Fox. But McIlroy unfortunately pulled out shortly before the round began. His withdrawal was confirmed shortly after he was seen leaving the practice range about 30 minutes before his scheduled start.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began the tournament with a slow start on Thursday, leaving him tied for 33rd after the first round. He suffered a bogey on the par-4 8th hole after finding the water. However, soon after the second round came to a conclusion, he stood at T9 with a total of 4 under par. His withdrawal was confirmed shortly after he was seen leaving the practice range about 30 minutes before his scheduled start.

According to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, the four-time major champion was dealing with a back injury. That reportedly guided his decision to take a step back from the $20 million event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a setback comes less than a year after McIlroy managed a minor right elbow issue ahead of the 2025 Masters. A year after that, he is again struggling against an injury just a month before the 2026 Masters. However, despite the minor setback, he managed to secure his first green jacket last year and completed his career Grand Slam. But whether he would be able to do it yet again this year depends upon how serious his back injury is.

This is a developing story…