Rory McIlroy Didn’t Leave Portrush Disappointed Despite Missing Claret Jug, Says NBC Insider

Rory McIlroy’s hometown in Ireland — Holywood — has always celebrated his legacy in unique ways. And why shouldn’t it? This small town, populated by some 10,000 people, welcomes you on its land with the sign: ‘Welcome to Hollywood. Historical Gem of the Lough and Home of Rory McIlroy.’ His former school, Sullivan Upper, has a picture of a beaming Rory McIlroy holding his 2011 U.S. Open trophy, his first major win. The point? Holywood loves him, so the five-time major winner’s return to Ireland wasn’t all a disappointment despite his The Open loss.

After he kicked off his Royal Portrush mission with a score of 70 on Thursday, Rory McIlroy followed it with scores of 69, 66, 69, and eventually finished T7. Despite the loss, Gary Williams of 5 Clubs said on the recent episode: “Rory played well, not well enough to hang with a guy who was number one in strokes gained approach and second in putting, and that, of course, was Scottie Scheffler.” On Sunday, Scottie Scheffler clinched his first The Open win at Royal Portrush, a town just 60 miles away from Holywood.

Yet, Rory McIlroy didn’t return empty-handed. Williams points out: “But Rory McIlroy returned home, and he returned home with a green jacket. And he returned home six years after what happened at the Open Championship. Not the first time had it, but in most of our lifetimes, the first time we had seen it in his home country.”

Royal Portrush hosted The Open for the third time in its history, following the 1951 and 2019 editions. Notably, Rory McIlroy’s 2019 outing at this course ended with a missed cut. So, his performance this time was commendable, despite a lack of a win. Aside from that, last week, McIlroy said this of his hometown: “A lot of pride that I am from these shores, and with the way I’ve played and advocated for this little country.” And this comes despite the violent history McIlroy shares with his hometown.

The NBC analyst points out, “It can be something that is just nothing but joy, but it can also create some conflict for you as well [because of The Troubles].” The Troubles were an ethnonationalist conflict that lasted for three decades in Ireland and greatly affected McIlroy’s family. In 1972, his great-uncle, Joseph McIlroy, was gunned down in his home in front of his family because he was a Catholic. If you remember, it was also because of The Troubles that R&A shifted Saturday’s tea times at Royal Portrush.

Gary Williams adds, “I think it made his relationship with his home nation challenging at times.” And despite his loss at The Open, Williams believes, “Humility is a very, very powerful thing. And so he leaves there with hair a little bit longer, but a heart, I think, a little bit fuller from a week, as he said, it couldn’t have been any better.”

Even PGA Tour pro Matt Fitzpatrick agreed that, “I’ve heard enough ‘Rorys’ to last me a lifetime.” Given such comments, it’s no wonder that Rory McIlroy is hoping to return to Ireland again!

Rory McIlroy hopes R&A has another Irish stop on The Open schedule

Rory McIlroy’s key takeaway from the 153rd Open was that his emotions were far more positive than they had been six years prior. After a disastrous 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, where he carded a 79 in the first round and missed the cut despite a 65 on the second day, McIlroy said the emotions were “a lot more positive than they were six years ago.”

And this time, a win would have made it better, but according to McIlroy, “I’ve gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a Claret Jug, and that’s just because one person was just a little bit better than the rest of us.” On his way to win his first Claret Jug, Scottie Scheffler made several records. So, indeed, Scheffler was “better than the rest of us.”

Yet, Rory McIlroy wants another run of The Open at Royal Portrush, a coastal town just like his hometown, Holywood. Following the Sunday round, he said, “A lot of pride that I am from these shores, and in part with the way I’ve played and advocated for this little country. The Open has returned here, and it’s been an amazing venue. Hopefully the R&A keep coming back.”

Royal Portrush doesn’t have a confirmed return date for hosting The Open Championship beyond the next two years, which are already scheduled. However, McIlroy says, “Probably one while I’m still competitive and another one while I’m more gray than I already am.” Hopefully, when R&A returns to Ireland in the future, we will get to see more love from his people for McIlroy. More than we already do.