Rory McIlroy Doesn’t Regret Defying Bryson DeChambeau’s Demand During Intense Exchange at ANGC

The final round at The Masters Tournament had already delivered high drama. While Rory McIlroy secured his first green jacket, his speculated rift with Bryson DeChambeau created quite a buzz. And finally, a newly revealed moment by Rory McIlroy just days before the upcoming Masters has added a sharper edge to his dynamic with DeChambeau on the greens of Augusta.

Reflecting on what led to the dramatic scenario, McIlroy narrated, “I thought it very clearly was my putt. I thought his ball was slightly closer than mine. We sort of look at each other and he’s like, I’m like, well, I think it’s me to go. And he’s like, well, I think it’s me to go. It’s a very gamesmanship-y match play thing. Really, both of us want to putt first. Because if you can hold that putt before your opponent puts pressure on them.”

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Rory then shared what the LIV golfer suggested and continued, “He [DeChambeau] goes, well, why don’t we just throw a tee up for it to see who goes first? And I’m like, no, this is the final round of the Masters. This isn’t some, like, game on a Tuesday afternoon somewhere. I’m like, no.”

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What once looked like simple silence between the two now appears rooted in a subtle yet telling exchange under pressure. While neither of them was willing to concede even the smallest advantage, the moment turned into a battle of composure rather than conversation. And despite all the fine margins, McIlroy made sure to chase history in that crucial situation.

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“I wasn’t going to wilt in that situation. I was just going to stand firm. So I said, there’s a ref, right? Like, why don’t we get him up to come and measure? And he said, no, no, it’s fine.

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You can go anyway. I don’t care. And I just felt like that was a really big moment! I was proud of myself for holding my ground,” added McIlroy.

While their lack of interaction had already sparked enough speculation in the golf realm, the behind-the-scenes glimpse finally offered a clearer picture. Although the two had shared before how there wasn’t any hostility, this narration from the 36-year-old Northern Irish golfer might finally put a pause to the speculations.

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Now, as McIlroy managed to bag the win in the 2025 Masters, DeChambeau was pushed down to the 5th position alongside Sungjae Im. And despite bagging $798,000, he was left extremely disheartened as he was pushed down in the leaderboard by McIlroy.

Bryson DeChambeau reveals Rory McIlroy’s silent treatment at the 2025 Masters

McIlroy had a tough time beating Bryson DeChambeau at the 2024 U.S Open. However, when the duo faced off again in 2025 at Augusta, the story turned out to be quite different. Despite being one of the favorites to win the Masters, DeChambeau could not get past the 36-year-old.

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Imago 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters *** 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250413PA221

And as McIlroy once again almost botched his moment, he finally went past Justin Rose to win a career Grand Slam. But throughout the event, he kept silent. The Northern Irish golfer did not interact with DeChambeau at all.

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Reacting to the same, the LIV Golfer stated, “He didn’t talk to me once all day. When you’re trying to win a major championship, especially out here, Sunday of Augusta, the Masters, you have to just do it and get the job done and do it right.”

Surely, with their cold war seeming to be going on, fans will love to see how their relationship looks over time.