Rory McIlroy Drops Honest Verdict After 90-Minute Sit-Down With New PGA TOUR Boss

Remember when, in 2023, Jay Monahan faced backlash for secretly negotiating a Framework Agreement with LIV’s backer without consulting players? That left stars like Rory McIlroy frustrated. Now, Rory’s talks with new CEO Brian Rolapp feel different—let’s see what he had to say about their conversation.

During a Tuesday press conference at East Lake Golf Club, McIlroy was asked what he had learned about Rolapp. Rory told the media, “So I hadn’t met him until last week, and I was able to spend a good 90 minutes with him just talking through everything to do with the TOUR and what’s the whole thing over the past three or four years and what the future looks like.” He added, “I like him. I like him a lot. I like that he doesn’t come from golf. I like that he doesn’t have any preconceived ideas of what golf should look like or what the TOUR should look like. I think he’s going to bring a fresh perspective to everything, and I think he wants to move pretty quick, so I’m excited.”

Rory McIlroy has been a key voice in the PGA TOUR’s changes, especially as it faces challenges from LIV Golf and the need to modernize. He sees new CEO Brian Rolapp as someone with a fresh perspective who can bring positive change. The TOUR’s decision to end the “starting strokes” format at the Tour Championship also reflects this shift. Starting in 2025, all 30 players will begin at even par in a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format, with the lowest scorer after four rounds crowned the FedExCup champion. This shows a new focus on listening to fans and adapting for the future.

Brian Rolapp’s appointment as PGA Tour CEO is a big moment for the sport. He takes over after Jay Monahan’s difficult run and brings more than 20 years of experience from the NFL, where he helped land massive media deals and launched the NFL+ streaming service. Experts believe Rolapp won’t just play second fiddle but will step in with fresh ideas and strong leadership. His goal is to make the PGA Tour stronger by boosting competition, improving fan engagement, and guiding the sport through challenges like LIV Golf and a busy player schedule.

Other golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth also support Rolapp, pointing to his NFL background and new ideas. Together, players and leadership are working more closely, giving hope that the TOUR will grow stronger, more exciting, and more connected with fans in the years ahead.

Brian Rolapp and the Players Leading Golf’s Next Chapter

Scottie Scheffler praised Rolapp’s style: “He really listens to what players have to say and takes our feedback seriously.” Jordan Spieth agreed, saying, “Brian’s perspective allows him to challenge traditions and explore new ideas that benefit both players and fans.” Rising players also see this as a chance to improve competitiveness and grow the game worldwide. Rolapp has made it clear he wants to work directly with players. Scheffler noted, “You can tell he wants to make decisions that improve the TOUR for everyone.” Spieth added, “He’s not tied to old ways. That’s refreshing and gives us confidence in the future.” His NFL background gives him fresh ideas while still respecting what players and fans value.

Changes are already planned for 2026, including smaller field sizes and membership updates. Scheffler explained, “Smaller fields will create more meaningful competitions and better opportunities for players to showcase their skills.” New events and the return to classic venues also show the TOUR’s push for innovation.

As Spieth put it, “It feels like players finally have a seat at the table.” With Rolapp leading, the TOUR looks ready to balance tradition with new ideas and build a stronger future for golf.