Rory McIlroy Drops Subtle Masters Flex After Taking Lead at Augusta

Augusta National tends to bring out the distressed versions of every single golfer on the course. But for the reigning champion, Rory McIlroy, pressure has turned into a playground. After finally completing his career grand slam with a Masters win in 2025, the Northern Irishman has returned to the 2026 Masters completely unbothered. And he’s spending quite a bit of time in the Butler Cabin.

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In a playful moment during his recent conversation with Scott Van Pelt, McIlroy confessed, “It’s amazing. Sometimes, I still have to catch myself, and I’m like, “Yeah, I do get to come back here every year.” … I’ll probably go up to the champions’ locker room right now and have a little drink, put my green jacket on, and then call it a day.”

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Well, it came after Van Pelt remarked on one of McIlroy’s practice rounds. He claimed that security personnel marked the world number two, making his way around the big oak tree and spending a lot of time in the Butler cabin. It’s a special room with a name on the locker that’s reserved for the champions. And hanging out with the past champions at that exclusive cabin certainly felt good enough for McIlroy to show off his last major win.

Rory McIlroy also said, “It’s such a thrill to be up there with all the other champions. We all had a great night on Tuesday night, which really was like the thrill of a lifetime for me to be able to host that dinner.”

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That casual flex is the direct byproduct of a 17-year massive weight finally being lifted off his shoulders. Before his dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose in 2025, McIlroy carried the agonizing burden of the career Grand Slam every single time he drove down Magnolia Lane. And the sheer exclusivity of the champions’ locker room makes this flex even more powerful.

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To make things even more interesting, McIlroy ended the first round at the 2026 Masters on a powerful note. He’s currently sharing the lead with Sam Burns after shooting five-under 67. Meanwhile, Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, and Patrick Reed are closely following the leaders at T3, with a score of three-under 69 through the first 18 holes.

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Now that he’s a champion at Augusta National, McIlroy certainly feels lighter and jollier on the field. But does the Northern Irishman still feel anxious before teeing it off at the prestigious major championship?

Rory McIlroy Weighs in on the Jittery Feeling at the Masters

As the conversation continued, Van Pelt wondered about the mindset that the world number two carried at Augusta National. Does it really feel different playing as a reigning champion instead of chasing a win at the Masters Tournament?

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McIlroy answered, “I think the thing for me over the last ten years here was I was chasing, trying to win the Masters. But I was also chasing the grand slam. It was the two things that really teared me up on the first tee today and not having that. I still felt nerves. I still felt the anxiety that I always feel when I tee it up here for the first time.”

However, he did feel like he was settling well into the course. When he hit the trees on the front nine, he didn’t throw a tantrum. Instead, he calmly told himself that it’s okay and he can move on with a pair. With the new mentality going strong, McIlroy wished that this stance continued throughout the week.

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But can this mindset bring him his second green jacket? Well, that remains to be seen.