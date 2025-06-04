Rory McIlroy Earns ‘Icon’ Status from Rising PGA Tour Pro Despite Jack Nicklaus’s Remarks Amid Hard Times

“I think Scottie and Rory are icons of this game,” and honestly, that’s exactly what golf needed to hear right now. While Jack Nicklaus and angry fans pile on Rory McIlroy for his media silence at the PGA Championship, Luke Clanton just dropped the most refreshing take in golf. The 21-year-old isn’t backing down from defending his hero, and frankly, his timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Remarkably, Clanton will make his PGA Tour member debut alongside McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open. They tee off together at 7:40 AM ET from the 10th tee on Thursday. Additionally, Ludvig Åberg completes this star-studded group, creating a fascinating dynamic on the course. Furthermore, Clanton’s timing couldn’t be better for defending his playing partner. He praised McIlroy just weeks after Jack Nicklaus publicly mentioned modern players doing things differently from how he’d do things when he used to play.

“I’m not going to talk for Rory or anybody else, I’ll talk for myself,” Nicklaus said before the Memorial Tournament started. “I’ve always felt that you guys have a job to do, and gals, and for you to do your job you need to talk to me. And whether I played well or whether I played poorly, if you still want to talk to me, I’ll talk to you. And I always have.” Subsequently, McIlroy failed to notify Nicklaus about withdrawing from the Memorial Tournament.

Nicklaus expressed genuine surprise that Rory didn’t call him, but mentioned that he is a “big Rory fan” and will remain that way. “It surprised me,” Nicklaus admitted. “But guys have got schedules and got things they do. I haven’t talked to him for him to tell me why or why not. It’s just his call. I made a lot of calls that I had to make when I played to play or not play, and sometimes it wasn’t as popular as people thought it was. But sometimes you have to make those calls.”

Many viewed his silence as disrespectful to the 85-year-old legend. Nevertheless, Clanton sees something completely different when he watches McIlroy perform. “I think what Scottie and Rory do so well

is, when they’re coming down that final stretch to win a golf event, they know how to handle themselves well. They’ve been in that moment multiple, multiple times now, obviously. It’s just amazing to what we they do,” he said, talking about how they handle the mental pressure of golf.

“I think what they do so well is their emotions never get too high,” Clanton continued when asked what in particular he admires. He specifically praised both Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy for their pressure management. Furthermore, he emphasized their ability to “handle themselves well” during crucial tournament moments.

Clanton’s perspective carries significant weight given his unprecedented amateur achievements. He became the first amateur since Nicklaus in 1961 to record three top-10 PGA Tour finishes. Additionally, his historic runner-up performances at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic in 2024 helped him reach No. 92 in the world rankings despite his amateur status.

Now, these credentials give serious credibility to his McIlroy defense. Golf insider Brentley Romine boldly declared that “Luke Clanton will be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.” Similarly, Matt Every argued that Clanton’s inclusion wouldn’t be “that hot of a take.”

Could Luke Clanton make it to the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup speculation is based on concrete achievements, not wishful thinking. Clanton recently completed an exceptional junior season at Florida State, ranking as the world’s top-ranked amateur. He won four individual collegiate titles in 2024-25 and earned the prestigious Ben Hogan Award. Additionally, he led his team to four victories while setting a new course record.

His PGA Tour amateur record speaks volumes about his credibility. Clanton made 13 PGA Tour starts as an amateur with four top-10 finishes. Golf insider Brentley Romine from NBC Sports boldly predicted Clanton will make the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Similarly, Golf Channel analysts have placed him in serious Ryder Cup conversations. They draw parallels to Ludvig Åberg’s rapid rise from amateur to European team member in 2023.

However, Clanton faces a narrow window to impress Captain Keegan Bradley. He turned professional only in June 2025, giving him limited time to accumulate points. Nevertheless, experts believe strong professional results this summer could force Bradley’s hand. His power game and pressure management suit Bethpage Black’s demanding setup perfectly. The timing creates both challenges and opportunities for Clanton’s Ryder Cup prospects. While he lacks professional wins, his amateur achievements demonstrate elite-level capability. When someone with his credentials defends McIlroy as an “icon,” the golf world takes notice.