Rory McIlroy Earns Unexpected Backing from LIV Rival After Instructing Jon Rahm to Clear $3M Fines

We have institutions for a reason: to govern and to regulate. When rules are set, they must be enforced. In 2024, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were asked to pay fines for competing in LIV Golf events without release. Appeals were raised, filed, and then conveniently forgotten.

More than a year later, no hearing date has been scheduled. The two played in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black while owing a combined $6 million. Now Rory McIlroy is calling in the debt, and Lee Westwood, of all people, agrees. Recently, at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy was asked the same question. Should they pay? His answer was straightforward.

“Yeah, absolutely. My thing is, this is my opinion. We went really hard on the Americans last year about wanting to be paid to play at the Ryder Cup, and we all sat up there and said that we would pay to play in Ryder Cups. Two guys can prove it.”

Lee Westwood, a LIV Golf veteran, took to X to endorse McIlroy’s views and went further. Westwood called upon the DP World Tour to set a date for the appeals hearing—and offered a specific timeline.

“@McIlroyRory is correct here. The @DPWorldTour should set Jon and Tyrell’s appeal date for mid-February. Then nobody can have any complaints. Everyone will have been treated the same. If they lose their appeal, they either have to pay the fines and can carry on, or not pay the fines and resign and not be available for the Ryder Cup. Then it will get interesting!!!”

McIlroy’s point is valid. Europe went hard on the Americans last year, talking so much about European values. His call for them to pay is morally the right thing to do. They do have the money. But Rahm has publicly stated that he will not be paying any fines. All the while, the DP World Tour has stayed a silent spectator.

Westwood’s concerns are equally valid. What is the point of an institution if it is not able to govern and enforce its laws? It reeks of systemic failure. Westwood’s concerns stem from personal experience; when he filed his appeals, they were heard and rejected within four months. He has since spoken out publicly against the inconsistency.

“They have not treated Rahm and Hatton the same way they treated me, Poults, Stenson, and the like. They have manipulated the situation. They haven’t paid their fines either, but their appeal dates have been pushed back until after the Ryder Cup. They have basically kicked the can down the road for those players.”

Has Rahm responded to McIlroy’s comments? Not directly. But Hatton has given his response clearly.

“To be honest, I don’t have an update to give [on any hearing]. It’s still with legal teams, and there are guys that are still in conversations working it all out. I haven’t put any more thought into that. Like, I don’t really know what’s happening. I’m just here to play golf as always.”

McIlroy seems more worried about their Ryder Cup futures than they are.

The 2027 Ryder Cup question

A new season has begun, and the DP World Tour is still silent on the dates. With the 2027 Ryder Cup approaching at Adare Manor and qualification windows opening, will this finally be addressed?

As pressure builds, the DP World Tour might soon face a decision it does not want to make. Rahm and Hatton, despite moving to LIV, are still heavy needle movers for European golf. Will the Tour enforce the fines or admit they are unenforceable? Whatever the DP World Tour is planning, Rahm is already clear. He will not pay. His fines sit around $3 million and remain in limbo with the appeal yet to be heard.

The financial pressure has shifted. LIV Golf stopped paying player fines in mid-2025, leaving players on their own. If the fines are enforced, Rahm and Hatton will have to pay from their own pockets. It is not like other LIV players have not paid. Sergio Garcia initially refused, then backed down and paid up to be eligible for the Ryder Cup. So did Henrik Stenson, who agreed to settle approximately £1 million in 2025 before he was relegated.

Whatever the outcome, Rahm and Hatton’s appeal hearing cannot remain in limbo. With 2027 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see who blinks first. Rahm does have the checkbook to pay. We just need to wait and watch.