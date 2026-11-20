Rory McIlroy stepped into the Toronto Maple Leafs’ locker room this week as the franchise worked to halt a slide unmatched in its 109-year history. The Maple Leafs’ eight-game winless skid (0-7-1)—capped by a 4-3 shootout collapse against the Los Angeles Kings on November 19, 2026—is historic because it ties the longest home losing streak in the franchise’s century-long history at seven straight games and marks their worst homestand ever.

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Attending his first NHL game on Thursday night, the two-time defending Masters champion read the starting lineup before puck drop and returned Friday morning with longtime sports psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella.

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McIlroy’s connection to the organization began with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley, who led the European Tour before moving to Canada. After playing alongside McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open pro-am in June 2025, Pelley gifted him a Leafs sweater. Two months after completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta National, McIlroy had offered a prediction for a franchise without a Stanley Cup since 1967, saying, “If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup.”

A Historic Home Collapse Extends Toronto’s Skid

Inside Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night, McIlroy read Toronto’s starting six to the players, a moment the team posted on social media with the caption, “Take it away, @McIlroyRory.” He also met mascot Carlton the Bear before watching from a suite as Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and Dakota Joshua gave Toronto a 3-0 lead early in the second period against Los Angeles. Matthews’ tally marked his 68th career game-opening goal, passing Mats Sundin for the franchise record.

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The Kings erased the deficit with three unanswered goals in under 12 minutes from Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere, and Erik Haula before Adrian Kempe scored the lone shootout goal for a 4-3 victory. The loss spoiled head coach Jim Hiller’s first matchup against his former club and dropped Toronto to 8-13-3 and last in the Atlantic Division, matching the seven-game home losing streak last set during the 1984–85 season. Coming directly after an 0-6-0 homestand—the worst in club history and only the second six-game homestand with zero standings points in NHL history—the defeat drew a blunt assessment from Matthews: “That’s just a game we have to have.”

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Despite the collapse, Hiller welcomed the visit and held up McIlroy’s resilience as a standard for his struggling roster. “What an honor for us to have him,” Hiller said, adding, “We got a chance to meet with him a little bit as coaches and then the players.” He also praised McIlroy’s response to adversity, stating, “If you are wondering what an athlete, a pro, a winner and all the things, you can add all the superlatives you want, that’s him… He’s gone through some difficult times at certain times too and he just powered through so I think he’s just a great example for us right here right now.”

McIlroy and Rotella Lead a Friday Mindset Session

McIlroy stayed engaged after the final buzzer, speaking with Matthews for roughly an hour following Thursday’s loss, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Friday morning, Toronto canceled its scheduled on-ice practice in favor of an off-ice workout at its practice facility in Etobicoke so the entire roster could meet with McIlroy and Rotella. Friedman reported the session lasted about two hours, while Hiller estimated it ran closer to 90 minutes.

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Hiller explained that Rotella centered the discussion on a simple directive to “bring joy to your game,” urging players to separate daily execution from fluctuating nightly results. Calling the meeting “probably the most impactful thing” the team could get out of the day, Hiller emphasized the need for a mental reset. Winger Jack Roslovic added that the players connected most with McIlroy’s candid account of years of near-misses at Augusta National before his 2025 breakthrough, noting that learning how to lose shaped his eventual success.

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McIlroy’s recent run reinforced that perspective on patience during difficult stretches. After capturing his emotional first green jacket in April 2025, he returned to Augusta in April 2026 to win his sixth major and join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back Masters champions. Reflecting on that repeat victory, McIlroy acknowledged that it is simply “really difficult to win the Masters,” an honest assessment that mirrored Toronto’s current test.

Toronto faces immediate pressure to translate that message onto the ice after going nearly three weeks without a victory since Oct. 31 in Vancouver, sitting just two games shy of the club’s 10-game losing streak set in 1966–67. Pelley was reportedly unhappy earlier in the week following the team’s seventh consecutive loss, while mounting fan frustration has sparked reports that Hiller could be fired after Saturday’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bringing McIlroy and Rotella into the fold gave the roster an outside voice separate from coaching and front-office leadership, leaving Saturday night against Columbus as the first test of whether their advice takes hold.