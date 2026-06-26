Rory McIlroy Faces Scrutiny for Repeating Controversial Augusta National Move Ahead of The Open as He Misses Another PGA Tour Event

After defending his Masters title this year, Rory McIlroy revealed that he spent weeks practicing at Augusta National to prepare. His major-winning preparation routine is back in the spotlight as he skipped the Travelers Championship 2026, but this time the debate extended beyond the game. Three weeks before the Open Championship, the World No. 2 was spotted practicing at Royal Birkdale, and fans couldn’t stand it this time.

Sir Nick Faldo bumped into him and uploaded a video of the two discussing the course.

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“It’s good. A little bit different from 2017, the last time we played an Open here. Some different green complexes, different holes. The fifth hole I just played is completely different,” McIlroy said in a video posted to X by the Tracking Rory fan community. “300 to the front. Good drivable par 4. Bit of a penalty if you go for it and you miss. I don’t know if the water is quiet in play on the right, but a lot of big, deep bunkers guarding the green.”

Rory McIlroy has already practiced on the par-4 5th hole, which is one of the many holes revamped specifically for the Open Championship 2026. The other four redesigned holes are the 4th, 7th, 14th, and 15th. However, other professionals teeing up at the third major of the season will also get a chance to observe and play these holes during their practice rounds.

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While many professionals practice at their home or at a local country club, the Northern Irishman heads to the course. He said that this early preparation helps him play better. This was on display at the Masters 2026, where he defended the title with a wire-to-wire win.

Many fans saw this as an advantage. TV personality Stephen A. Smith was the first to question if the Northern Irishman gained an unfair advantage. The criticism was more about access and privilege than early preparation.

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According to fans, many other professionals who don’t earn as much in official earnings cannot afford to skip regular starts on the PGA Tour. Additionally, access to some golf courses, especially Augusta National, is private. Only club members, past champions, and invited guests have access to the course. While professionals can still go there and play as guests, as Michael Kim highlighted, many don’t. Besides Kim, Kevin Kisner also came to McIlroy’s rescue and called the argument the dumbest.

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Despite that criticism, Rory McIlroy continues his early preparation sprints, but fans didn’t hold back this time.

Fans slam Rory McIlroy for early practice for the Open Championship 2026

One fan wrote, “Not every player is afforded the option to prep like this. The PGAT should be publicly bashing him for skipping big events, many created FOR him, but they love him for shittalking LIV for years.”

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The criticism may seem harsh, but it reflects the common concern of competitive fairness raised by many X users. McIlroy has the freedom to skip regular PGA Tour events, although he has earned it with years of consistency. In fact, the Northern Irishman has openly admitted that he would reduce his schedule and focus more on majors.

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One user even pointed directly to his decision to miss the Travelers Championship 2026. “He skipped the Travelers for this. One of the elevated events he shoved down the Tour players throats,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Can any player simply skip events on the #PGAtour to practice weeks ahead of majors?”

Travelers Championship is one of the Signature Events. These events offer a higher purse and promise elite professionals in a limited field. In fact, many elites, including Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and others, are playing at TPC River Highlands.

This isn’t the first Signature Event Rory McIlroy has skipped for major preparations. Some fans even suggested that governing bodies look into the debate.

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“They need to make a rule that players can’t play a major course more than 2 times in the three months leading up to the major,” Speaking on the same, one user said. “This is an unreasonably unfair advantage for the ultra-wealthy players that can afford to miss events and hog a course.”

No such proposals exist with the governing bodies at the moment. But the comment highlights that while others can afford this, the majority of PGA Tour professionals cannot. The frustration extended to Rory McIlroy’s reduced playing schedule as well.

“Jesus all this loser does is practice. It’s bs he never has to play,” another fan posted.

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This season, the Northern Irishman has had only six starts on the PGA Tour if you don’t count the three majors. Of these six starts, five came in Signature Events and one at the Players Championship, the flagship event of the PGA Tour. While supporters argue that it’s just smart workload management, many fans call him out for his lack of attention to other PGA Tour events.

These reactions show that Rory McIlroy’s early scouting trips have become about much more than preparation. However, since the approach delivered another Master’s title, the Northern Irishman appears determined to stick with the formula for the Royal Birkdale test.