Winning the Masters twice in a row should count for something. But Rory McIlroy has been left off the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year shortlist. The nominees, announced Tuesday, do not include the man who became only the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back Masters titles. This is not the first time McIlroy has been part of a close Player of the Year race. In 2019, he beat Brooks Koepka for the award, even though Koepka finished in the top four at all four majors. Only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth had achieved that before him. Seven years later, McIlroy finds himself on the other side of the decision.

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The five nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award are Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young. Four of them have won three times this season, while Young has two victories, including The Players Championship.

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McIlroy, meanwhile, has just one win. He opened up a record six-shot lead after 36 holes before holding off Scheffler to win by one stroke. Despite that achievement, it was not enough to earn him a place among the five nominees.

The real issue is not just McIlroy missing the shortlist. It is how the 15-start rule has come back into the picture. The PGA Tour allows only members who play at least 15 official events in 2026 to vote for the award, according to its nominee announcement. Rory McIlroy made 14 starts, just one short of the requirement. He still recorded six top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational. The Player Directors and Player Advisory Council then finalized the shortlist, but the Tour has not explained why McIlroy was left out.

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The Tour has not publicly stated whether the 15-start rule was the deciding factor in McIlroy’s exclusion.

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There is an interesting twist to this decision. The Tour waived the same 15-start requirement for McIlroy’s membership, citing extenuating circumstances. He had dealt with lower back pain and missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Tour made an exception to protect his membership, yet the same 15-start rule now stands between him and a Player of the Year nomination. McIlroy’s Masters victory may not automatically earn him the award, but leaving a back-to-back champion out of the conversation over one missed start is bound to raise questions.

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The way the PGA Tour presents the nominees makes Rory McIlroy’s absence even more interesting. The ballot focuses on events played, wins, top-10 finishes, and FedExCup rankings. In 2019, the Tour explained that it leaves historic achievements off the ballot to avoid influencing voters. That means McIlroy’s second straight Masters title appears simply as another win. Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open victory is the only major championship among the five nominees.

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This approach puts more focus on season-long numbers than historic achievements. Scottie Scheffler, for example, played 20 events and recorded a Tour-best 13 top-10 finishes. He also won the FedExCup and the Tour Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick ranks second on Tour in strokes gained: total. McIlroy, meanwhile, split his season between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour but still won a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title.

There is a case for judging players by their full-season performance. But reducing a historic Masters achievement to a single win on a ballot does little to show what McIlroy accomplished at Augusta. The format may be designed to keep voting fair, but it also leaves voters with less context about the achievements behind those numbers.

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Rory McIlroy is not the first big name to run into the PGA Tour’s 15-start rule. Seve Ballesteros and Martin Kaymer both lost their Tour membership for a year after failing to meet the requirement. The rule has faced questions before, and CEO Brian Rolapp has now indicated that the Tour is reviewing it. For now, however, it continues to apply to dual members.

Voting closes Friday, December 4, at 5 p.m. ET, with the winners to be announced later. McIlroy, a three-time Player of the Year, will not have the chance to claim a fourth award. That is an unusual outcome for a season in which he defended his Masters title, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only players to achieve that feat. The Tour may have its reasons for keeping the 15-start requirement, but McIlroy’s omission raises a fair question: should one missed event carry more weight than a historic major victory?