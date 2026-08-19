Rory McIlroy Fires Cutting Remark As Scottie Scheffler Calls for Penalties Before LIV Players Return

Rory McIlroy was the loudest supporter of the PGA Tour when players began leaving for LIV Golf. He was an unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour and heavily criticized the defectors. Although he had softened his tone after June 2024’s framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s PIF, requesting reunification, his latest response to Scottie Scheffler’s conditional welcoming of LIV players into the PGA Tour contradicts that.

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“I mean, I would argue, have they brought value to LIV? You know? I think the PGA TOUR’s in a really good spot,” McIlroy said during a press conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

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This, of course, came after the World No. 1 suggested penalties be put in place before welcoming defectors back to the PGA Tour.

“I think when we talk about the best players, LIV has a few players that are really good,” Scheffler said during the same presser. “I think the depth that we have on our TOUR is [a] bit unmatched, but when you look at the higher levels of LIV Golf, there’s definitely some players that would provide a lot of value to the Tour, and guys that I love competing against as well.

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“So I think going forward there obviously has to be, I think, some sort of penalties,” he added. “What those are, I’ll let Rolapp and all those guys figure it out. We have great leadership within the TOUR now.”

Among the players who abandoned the PGA Tour are Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith. They were all enchanted by massive, multi-million-dollar offers from the Saudi-backed league after LIV Golf launched in 2022. There’s, of course, a way back into the PGA Tour.

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For instance, Koepka returned to the tour in January this year after paying penalties. His return was likely because of the PGA Tour’s newly established Returning Member Program. However, it’s only for those players who have a major championship between 2022 and 2025. And a LIV Golf player like DeChambeau fits that bill well.

Yet, Forbes has reported that the rebel league is negotiating to offer $500 million to keep him in the league. Regardless, the biggest question is: Do the LIV Golf players bring any real value to the PGA Tour?

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Rory McIlroy is absolutely right

As LIV Golf loses funding from Saudi Arabia’s PIF, the league appears to be in its most precarious position yet. LIV has already had to cancel the new New Orleans event and its Team Championship in Michigan, raising questions about what could come next in 2027. Although LIV CEO Scott O’Neil claims the league has found a new investor, they are expected to decrease the number of tournaments and potentially reduce prize money.

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On top of that, LIV Golf has faced lawsuits from multiple parties, further putting its future in doubt. So, while players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm would undoubtedly bring their fan bases, attention, and competitive value to the PGA Tour, the tour is arguably big enough that it does not need them. And even if they do, the PGA Tour can wait out LIV’s fall and then collect the players.

LIV also remains embroiled in several legal battles and has faced accusations of avoiding payments. All of this creates an unfavorable picture for the league and could further affect its ability to keep its current stable of players.