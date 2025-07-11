Rory McIlroy Forced Major Champ To Relive $4.5M Trauma With One Savage Joke: ‘That Hurt’

J.J. Spaun had been the underdog for more than ten years and had been working hard for a long time. This season seemed like his big break. He finally won his first big tournament, the U.S. Open, which was a significant deal for him. He was in good shape all year and seemed sure of himself, but things didn’t always go as planned. So, what is it?

At the Players Championship, Spaun went head-to-head with Rory McIlroy in a playoff. It all came down to the 17th hole, the famous island green. It’s short, but it messes with your head. Spaun had prepped for it on the range using his TrackMan, trying to dial in the perfect shot. Rory went first and hit a smooth 9-iron that landed safely on the back of the green. Spaun, thinking it through, pulled out an 8-iron and went for a soft swing. He figured it made sense. Rory hits it longer anyway. But things didn’t go as planned, and Spaun lost the $4.5M prize.

His shot flew too far and splashed into the water. That one club decision basically cost him the win. A crushing moment. But what happened next was even more unexpected. Then came the time for the season’s first major, the Masters. It was time for the Par 3 Contest, and Spaun was in a playoff again, though this one was just for fun. He was walking back toward the course when he ran into Rory, who was coming off the range. It was one of those casual pass-by moments, or so it seemed. But what Rory said left Spaun speechless.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spaun shared the story later on the SubPar podcast. He said, “I’m walking back to the Par 3 course, and Rory is leaving the range. We’re kind of crossing paths.” Nothing major, until Rory opened his mouth. Rory asked, “Are you doing a playoff for the Par 3 contest?” Spaun said Yeah, and then Rory hit him with, “Better get the club right this time.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That one hit hard. Spaun laughed about it later, but in the moment, it caught him off guard. “That hurt. That hit me deep,” he admitted. “It was still a little too soon to hear that.” He was just about to putt when Rory’s words got in his head, and sure enough, he lost the playoff against Nicolas Echavarria. Rory’s comment not only shocked Spaun but also left his best friend Shan Lowry stunned, even he could not take what Rory commented.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Things didn’t go too well during the main event either. He finished tied 50th at the Masters and couldn’t find his rhythm. It was all in good fun. Rory wasn’t being mean, just tossing out some light banter. But for Spaun, it was one of those jokes that lands a little too well when the wound’s still fresh. We have heard about Spaun’s take, but what did Rory think of the near miss of Spaun?

What did Rory McIlroy think about Spaun’s costly club choice?

After their playoff at the Players Championship, Rory McIlroy didn’t gloat. He could’ve let the moment be about Spaun’s mistake, but instead, he gave credit where it was due. Talking about the crucial 17th hole, Rory said, “I feel bad for J.J. He hit a really good shot on 17 and it just went straight through the wind.” He knew how unpredictable that hole could be and acknowledged that Spaun didn’t choke; he just got caught by the conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Wind coming out of a completely different direction. I’m just glad we didn’t have to play 18 in that, three was enough.” Rory added, It wasn’t just a comment about his own experience. It was also his way of showing support for Spaun, whose shot on 17 had flown long into the water. Rory knew it wasn’t an easy swing under those conditions and made it clear that Spaun’s mistake came down to how unpredictable the wind was, not a lack of judgment. He appreciated the fight, respected the club choice, and walked away not just with a title but with respect for how he handled the moment.

Spaun may have missed out on the Players Championship and faced a close call, but that one comment stuck with him and fueled the fire that helped him win the U.S. Open. Sometimes those jabs end up being exactly what you need to push yourself forward.