Rory McIlroy Gets Honest About ‘Difficult Time’ Amid Struggle at PGA Tour Playoffs

This year has been among the ‌most dominant years of Rory McIlroy. He not just won his long-awaited career grand slam, but also added many other PGA Tour titles to his belt. With three wins and multiple notable finishes this year, every move of the golfer was being watched closely. Even his snubbing of the first leg of the playoff created a buzz and left the management thinking about bringing in a new rule. But away from all ‌things, the golfer has been going through a difficult time, which he shared after his struggling form at the BMW Championship.

Despite taking a three-week-long break before entering the Maryland event, the golfer in the first two rounds recorded rounds of 70-66. However, in his struggle, in a recent interview with Kate Mackz, he shared some insights into his professional life. But what struck the golf community was his resilience in passing the difficult phase.

Mackz, for his recent achievement of a grand slam, asked, “And a few months ago, you just completed your career Grand Slam, and you got your Masters green jacket. You are among 6 people that have completed the career Grand Slam.” Sharing in the outstanding achievement, he spoke his heart out, saying, “It’s crazy there is only three other people living who have done it. Feels weird for me to be put in that category, it was my 17th attempt, but you know, sometimes the best things you have to wait for them a little bit.”

Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy are the only six players who have achieved the historic feat. But of the six, the Northern Irishman showcased the most resilience and effort to achieve it. After joining the PGA Tour in 2010, in just four years, he won three majors. But the last one took the most time and effort. The golfer, despite his substantial form, failed to clinch the Masters victory. However, in 2025, all his hard work, determination, and patience paid off.

Continuing on his journey to achieve the grand slam, he said, “I think difficult times make the good times even better, make you appreciate them even more. I’ve won right around 10% of the tournaments that I’ve played compared to other sports, it’s not a lot, so when I won the Masters or when I won any tournament, for example, I make sure that I celebrate, I make sure that my focus just doesn’t turn to do the next thing.” Indeed, the difficult times make the win sweeter. The reaction after the final putt at the Masters is proof of it when, in tears of joy and relief, he celebrated the long-awaited win.

But now, as he struggles with his form, despite the desired rest, he has predicted the winner for the FedEx Cup, and it’s not him, obviously.

Rory McIlroy Predicted the 2025 Playoff Champion

The World No. 2 in the first few rounds was paired with the only player ahead of him on the OWGR, Scottie Scheffler. Even though both of them are competitors, they have showcased opposite forms this season. The Irishman who dominated in the first half of 2025 was observed as a struggle period for Mr. Inevitable. Whereas when Scheffler found his rhythm, Rory McIlroy started to tumble.

Now, with the two paired together, McIlroy, in the press conference, praised him. When asked about his experience playing with the World No. 1, he shared, “I love playing with Scottie. I always have. I like the cadence that he plays the game at. I like his rhythm. He doesn’t really take a ton of time. I feel like there’s guys that you like to get paired with, and there’s guys — some guys that you don’t. I’ve always enjoyed playing with Scottie.”

Mr. Inevitable has been quick with his reactions at the course, be it a tee shot or a putt. He has always maintained a great rhythm, avoiding buildup like others. That has been praised by his fellow professionals.

Not just this, but McIlroy further hinted at his chances of dominating the playoffs. He said, “Everyone knows Scottie Scheffler is the — you know, he’s won two majors this year. He’s head and shoulders above the rest in terms of the points going into this week. He’ll be ahead of everyone in the points going into next week. So he’s deservedly got his bonus all the way through.” With four wins already after the struggling first half of 2025. Scheffler has found his rhythm. Now, even with his regular caddie back, their performance, which tumbled during the St. Jude Championship, seems to have improved.

In the first two rounds, he recorded 66 and 65. He sits well up on the leaderboard to clinch the title. For the fact, the Irishman has the same belief in his performance. Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.