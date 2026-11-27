Rory McIlroy has enjoyed another remarkable season, successfully defending his Masters title and matching Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Race to Dubai crowns. Yet, as he received another major recognition from Irish golf writers, the Northern Irishman quickly shifted attention away from his own achievements. For McIlroy, the success belongs to the people who have stood beside him throughout his career.

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McIlroy has been named Men’s Professional of the Year at the 50th Anniversary Irish Golf Writers’ Association (IGWA) Awards, sponsored by Consello in partnership with AIG and Anantara The Marker Dublin. It marks the eighth time he has received the professional award and the 10th time the organization has recognized him.

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“Personally, none of what I’ve achieved would be possible without the people around me,” Rory McIlroy said. “My family, my team, my coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout the years deserve enormous credit. Golf might appear to be an individual sport, but success at this level is always the result of a great team working together behind the scenes.”

The statement carried considerable weight, particularly after the personal challenges he and his family have faced during the season.

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At 37, the Northern Irishman continues to add to an already impressive career. His 2026 campaign featured two achievements that further strengthened his place among the game’s elite.

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The first came at Augusta National in April, where he successfully defended his Masters title. In doing so, McIlroy became only the fourth player in history to win the tournament in consecutive years, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods.

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“Winning The Masters for a second consecutive year was undoubtedly the highlight of 2026,” McIlroy said in his acceptance statement.

The Northern Irishman also secured the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai title, equalling Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Harry Vardon Trophy wins. He finished the season with another impressive collection of results, including top finishes at the Genesis Invitational, the PGA Championship, the Genesis Scottish Open, and the FedExCup Playoffs.

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But while his Masters defense was the sporting highlight of Rory McIlroy’s year, his Race to Dubai triumph on November 15 carried deeper personal significance.

The golfer became emotional after securing his eighth season-long DP World Tour title, dedicating the achievement to his father, Gerry McIlroy, who had spent months in the hospital following a serious health battle.

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Gerry had been dealing with health problems for approximately 18 months before undergoing a double lung transplant in September.

Speaking after securing the Race to Dubai title, McIlroy became visibly emotional when discussing his father’s condition.

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“This one’s for him,” he said.

His mother, Rosie, also played a major role in his development, working extra shifts to help finance his junior golfing journey.

McIlroy has previously spoken about the close relationship he shares with his parents.

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“I’m an only child, so I was always so close with my parents growing up. They are like best friends. I can tell them anything, lean on them, ask them for advice,” he has said.

McIlroy’s family support extends beyond his parents. His wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, have become central figures in his life away from competitive golf.

After winning the 2025 Irish Open at The K Club, McIlroy was greeted by Erica and Poppy following a dramatic playoff. His parents were also present, making the occasion particularly memorable for the Northern Irishman.

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At the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony, McIlroy said, “My wife Erica and my daughter Poppy, they are what holds me together. My rock.”

Beyond his immediate family, McIlroy has built a close circle of people who have remained with him throughout his journey.

His caddie, Harry Diamond, is one of the most important figures in that group. The pair have known each other since childhood at Holywood Golf Club, with Diamond five years older than Rory McIlroy.

Then there is the ‘Mac Pack’, McIlroy’s lifelong group of friends from Northern Ireland. They regularly travel with him and provide a sense of normality away from the demands of professional golf. McIlroy has described this circle as his circle of authenticity.

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His coaching team and psychologist also helped him deal with several challenges throughout his journey.

Together, these people form the support system behind one of golf’s most successful modern careers.

Although Rory McIlroy won the Men’s Professional of the Year for the eighth time, the recognition arrived at an interesting time. The PGA Tour recently left him off its 2026 Player of the Year shortlist.

On November 24, the PGA Tour announced five nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award. The list includes Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup, and Cameron Young.

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Scheffler is attempting to win the award for a fifth consecutive season. He would match Tiger Woods’ record of five straight victories between 1999 and 2003.

The others have had exceptional seasons, too. However, McIlroy’s absence was difficult to ignore.

The Northern Irishman won the Masters in April, but it was his only PGA Tour victory of the season. He still recorded six top-10 finishes across 14 PGA Tour starts, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational.

The contrast between the two recognitions is interesting. The PGA Tour shortlist reflects a season in which McIlroy recorded one victory. However, the Irish Golf Writers’ Association considered his achievements across the wider game.