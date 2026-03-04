Rory McIlroy Gives Jon Rahm a Harsh Reality Check After He Accused DP World Tour of Extortating Pros

Eight out of nine European players with LIV ties have agreed to the DP World Tour’s reinstatement terms. Jon Rahm stands as the exception. As a result, his place in the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor is now uncertain.

Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Rory McIlroy was asked directly about Rahm’s decision to hold out.

“In my opinion, it’s a really generous deal. Like it’s a much softer deal than what Brooks took to come back and play on the PGA Tour,” McIlroy said.

Under the DP World Tour’s terms, Rahm would need to pay fines he estimates at up to $3 million and commit to six events, two of which would be chosen by the tour. Rahm has described the arrangement as ‘extortion’ and stated he would agree if the requirement returned to four events.

McIlroy made his position clear.

“There’s a reason eight of the nine took it. One guy thinks a little differently, and that’s a shame.”

Eight players have agreed to the DPWT’s terms: Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig, and Elvis Smylie. They are now allowed to play in LIV Golf events that clash with DPWT tournaments for the 2026 season. These conditional releases are specific to this season and do not set a precedent for future years.

DP World Tour membership is required to play for Team Europe. At present, Rahm does not meet this condition.

McIlroy’s comparison is rooted in recent history. When Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour, he lost five years of Player Equity Program eligibility, his spot in the 2026 FedExCup Bonus Program, and had to make a $5 million charitable donation. By contrast, what the DP World Tour is asking for now is far less severe.

“If you asked any DP World Tour member about the deal that they have cut with the LIV guys, I think they would all say that it was pretty generous,” McIlroy told reporters.

Rahm’s issue goes beyond just the fines. His main objection is the event requirement. The DP World Tour wants him to play six tournaments, including two at venues they choose. Rahm argues this is more than what the standard membership rules require. He has offered a compromise: reduce the number to four, which matches the actual membership rule, and he will agree immediately.

“I’ll gladly pay my way to go on the Ryder Cup. Not have to pay to still be a member of the DP World Tour and fulfill a commitment that I’m fully willing to commit,” Rahm said.

McIlroy addressed that directly. “I’m sure Jon doesn’t want to go to South Africa next week, but he’s going there.” The remark aligns with the Joburg Open, scheduled March 5–8 in Johannesburg, on this week’s DPWT calendar. He closed without ambiguity.

“The Ryder Cup is bigger than any one person. It’s bigger than all of us. No one player is bigger than the team.”

Back in 2023, when Rahm joined LIV Golf, McIlroy was one of the first to urge the DP World Tour to change its Ryder Cup eligibility rules so Rahm could still play for Team Europe. Since then, McIlroy has changed his position.

Luke Donald and Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup status head into 2027 on uncertain terms

Luke Donald has been confirmed as Team Europe’s captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. He led Europe to victory in Rome in 2023 and again on American soil in 2025. With this, he becomes only the fourth captain to lead Europe in three or more consecutive Ryder Cups.

Jon Rahm played in the 2025 Ryder Cup while his appeal against DP World Tour sanctions was still pending. That appeal was filed in September 2024 and is still active, with no hearing date set. The Standstill Agreement, which allowed LIV players to compete while their appeals were ongoing, has now ended. Without an active DP World Tour membership, Rahm cannot earn qualifying points. The eligibility rule also applies to captain’s picks, so Donald cannot select him, no matter how well he plays.

Rahm did not lose a match in foursomes at Rome in 2023. The qualification window for Adare Manor will open soon. Whether Rahm will be eligible for selection depends on unresolved negotiations. As things stand, there is no solution in sight.