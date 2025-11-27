Rory McIlroy Got Fed Up With Green Jacket and Asked Wife Erica for Unusual Fix

Rory McIlroy has spent the past year retracing the moments that pushed his career into a new chapter, and the memories still hit him with surprising force. But the most important moment of them all would be completing his career Grand Slam by winning the 2025 Masters. However, eight months after completing his long-lasting dream of wearing the Green Jacket, he is apparently ‘tired’ of it.

The World No. 2 admitted feeling exhausted and started complaining about having to wear the jacket during most events across the globe. However, he figured out a solution to that and made an unusual request to his wife, Erica, if he ever complains about the Green Jacket again.

“You bring the green jacket with you. And sometimes you don’t want to wear it. I sort of complained about wearing it in Abu Dhabi. And I said to my wife, Erica, ‘if you ever hear me complain about wearing this thing again, punch me or do something because I’ve waited my whole life to wear this and now I’m complaining about wearing it,'” Rory McIlroy quipped during the CNBC CEO Council Forum.

McIlroy waited a long time to win the Masters. He first came close to it in 2011, when he finished T15 at Augusta National. Since then, despite many close finishes, he never crossed the winning line. It wasn’t easy in 2025, too. He was head-to-head with Justin Rose until the very end, but finally defeated him with a birdie in the first round of the playoff.

“This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time,” McIlroy said after completing his career Grand Slam. It was so important for him that he penned down an emotional message for his daughter, Poppy. He advised her to never give up on anything, just like he never gave up on the dream of winning the Masters.

The Northern Irishman turned professional in 2007, and he won his first major at the 2011 US Open. And by 2014, he had won 3 of the 4 major events. So, he was waiting for the past 11 years to complete his career Grand Slam. It was a long wait despite consistent performances throughout his career. In fact, he is the only golfer with a 17-year streak of finishing in the top 10 in at least one major event.

As the 2025 Masters win ended McIlroy’s 17-year-long quest, it is very special for the Northern Irishman. “I still, if I watch that final scene on the 18th green and I drop to my knee, it’s still hard for me not to cry. I just that, whatever it is, eight or nine months on, it’s just, it’s so hard for me not to feel those emotions again,” the 2025 Masters champion said.

It certainly would be special because there are only six golfers in the history of the game who have completed a career Grand Slam. Besides McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen, and Ben Hogan have completed it. Legends, including Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, and more, haven’t achieved this feat.

Rory McIlroy’s light-hearted confession about asking Erica to keep him in check highlights how much he leans on her honesty and humor. Moments like that make a natural bridge into the steady support and partnership that have shaped their life together beyond the fairways.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s relationship

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll share a playful relationship. Tender moments define them, like McIlroy’s “What a year” whisper to Stoll post-Ryder Cup win, followed by a heartfelt embrace amid celebrations. She joins in team chants with a beaming smile despite fan abuse, showing resilience and shared joy. Their rapport blends humor, vulnerability, and quiet strength, with McIlroy defending her fiercely against online vitriol.

However, it wasn’t without ups and downs. In 2024, there was a brief period when the two were filing for divorce. McIlroy’s travel strains left Erica feeling isolated. They quickly reconciled and improved their bond as a family. McIlroy has openly admitted struggling to balance being the best golfer, husband, and dad, crediting their honest talks for renewal.

Their journey reflects a partnership shaped through laughter, honest conversations, and a willingness to grow together. Rory McIlroy’s career highs feel even richer with Erica beside him, grounding their family through every shift life brings.